Toronto Blue Jays Trade Pitch Deals Brandon Valenzuela for 23-HR Slugger

The Toronto Blue Jays could look to trade from an area of strength to address other needs.

Toronto has had a surplus of catchers for years now, as the team has dealt Danny Jansen and Gabriel Moreno, while keeping Alejandro Kirk. The team then acquired Brandon Valenzuela, who impressed during Kirk’s injury and is one of the best defensive catchers in the game.

So, with the offseason underway, Toronto could look to trade Valenzuela to address an area of need.

Blue Jays Trade Pitch Deals Brandon Valenzuela

Toronto has Kirk locked up, so the Blue Jays could deal Valenzuela to a team that needs catching help.

Blue Jays analyst Avery Chenier of The Gate 14 Podcast shared a trade pitch that sees Toronto dealing Valenzuela to the Cincinnati Reds in a one-for-one swap.

Blue Jays acquire:

Reds acquire:

The proposed one-for-one is an intriguing deal as Toronto would deal Valenzuela for Steer, who adds some much-needed pop to the Blue Jays lineup. Cincinnati, meanwhile, gets a starting-caliber catcher, which is a need for the Reds.

“Spencer Steer, a utility guy who can play all over, is the type of guy Ross likes,” Chenier said on the Gate 14 podcast. “Righty again, wrist surgery at the end of the year, should be ready for Opening Day. In return, the Reds get Brandon Valenzuela. Tyler Stephenson is a free agent; they don’t know what their catching situation is.

“He can help a pitching staff. Steer is great against lefties; it’s a perfect fit, and there have been talks about it all the time from the fanbase. A guy who can help this team for a couple of years. I think it is a solid fit who can play outfield; he’s able to play second base, fits the team as a better hitting Ernie.”

Steer hit .238 with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs a year ago in just 98 games. His career-high is 23 home runs, and he’s had 20+ home runs in 3 of his five MLB seasons.

Valenzuela, meanwhile, hit .222 with 9 home runs and 23 RBIs.

Valenzuela Was a Gold Glove Award Finalist

In his first year in the big leagues, Valenzuela was a Gold Glove Award finalist.

He is known for his defense, and it was excellent in Toronto. He has a cannon for an arm and can throw out baserunners, while his framing was stellar.

Valenzuela did have some struggles with his bat, but he does have some pop. With the Blue Jays having Kirk under contract, they could look to trade Valenzuela for an area of need and then sign a veteran backup catcher.