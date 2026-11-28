Noah Gragson has a contract for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. What happens beyond that could largely depend on what he does over the next 36 points-paying races.

Front Row Motorsports extended Gragson’s contract this past summer, giving the 28-year-old another season behind the wheel of the No. 4 Ford. But with the 2026 campaign officially in the books, the organization’s leadership is making its expectations for next year abundantly clear.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Front Row Motorsports general manager Jerry Freeze delivered a particularly candid assessment of Gragson’s performance and long-term prospects with the organization.

“So we do have some continuity with him, and I think it’s time to put up the numbers, or maybe this isn’t working out,” Freeze said. “And I think he feels that way, and we certainly feel that way.”

For Gragson, who has spent much of his Cup Series career bouncing between organizations, the upcoming season represents an opportunity to establish some long-term job security. But he’s going to have to earn it.

Front Row Motorsports Wants More From Noah Gragson in 2027

Gragson enters his third season with Front Row Motorsports having yet to replicate the success he enjoyed in NASCAR’s lower national series.

The good news for Gragson is that Freeze still believes in his ability. The general manager pointed to his previous success with JR Motorsports and Kyle Busch Motorsports, as well as encouraging stretches of his Cup Series career, including his performance in the 2026 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The problem has been putting those performances together consistently.

“I feel like the last part of the year, it looked like it was going in the right direction to me,” Freeze said. “Even if you just look at where we’re at in the points, it’s our lowest-performing car, however many hundred and some points behind the other cars.”

With teammates Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith providing an internal benchmark, Front Row Motorsports has a fairly straightforward way of measuring the No. 4 team’s progress next season.

Freeze did, however, acknowledge that Gragson hasn’t exactly enjoyed the most stable introduction to Cup Series racing.

His first full-time opportunity with Legacy Motor Club in 2023 ended prematurely. He subsequently joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, only for the organization to cease operations at the conclusion of the season.

When Gragson arrived at Front Row Motorsports in 2025, the organization was expanding to three full-time Cup Series entries, meaning he was joining a program that was essentially being built from the ground up.

“There just hasn’t been a lot of stability around him since he’s been in the Cup Series,” Freeze said.

Heading into 2027, Gragson will have the benefit of two seasons with the same organization. Freeze wants to see that familiarity translate into better finishes.

Noah Gragson’s Popularity Only Goes So Far

There’s considerable incentive for Front Row Motorsports to make its partnership with Gragson work.

Beyond his talent behind the wheel, Gragson brings an established fan base and valuable commercial relationships to the organization. According to Freeze, merchandise associated with Gragson traditionally outsells that of his teammates at the organization’s team store.

He also enjoys support from Ford and key sponsorship partners, including Rusty Rush.

But Freeze was equally forthcoming about the limitations of that commercial appeal if the results aren’t there on Sundays.

“But if you’re not achieving those results, then you’re not going to achieve those commercial results either,” Freeze said. “We’re really betting on that he’s the guy for us for the future.”

There’s also a promising young driver within the organization waiting for his own shot at the Cup Series.

Layne Riggs has established himself as a standout in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, giving Front Row Motorsports another intriguing option as it considers its long-term driver lineup.

That doesn’t mean Riggs is destined for Gragson’s seat. It does, however, add another layer of intrigue to what could be a pivotal season for the No. 4 driver.

Front Row Motorsports has given Gragson something he hasn’t had much of throughout his Cup Series career: continuity. Now, the organization wants to see what he can do with it.