Jesse Love credits Shane van Gisbergen for sending him to Australia. The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion said the Trackhouse Racing star is the reason he started racing Supercars machinery in Adelaide.

Love spoke during an interview at this year’s Adelaide Grand Final, in clips shared on X. He also explained why Wood Brothers Racing felt like the right home for his move to the Cup Series.

Love will drive the No. 21 Ford for the Wood Brothers in 2027. He just returned to Adelaide for a second straight year with Image Racing in the Super2 Series, the Supercars feeder championship.

Jesse Love Explains Shane van Gisbergen’s Influence

“A very annoying tall Kiwi was honestly the reason where it all started, and in America, in NASCAR in particular, especially a guy like me, I didn’t come from go-karting and road racing really,” Love said.

Love grew up racing quarter midgets in California. He called van Gisbergen a road course specialist and an extremely talented driver.

Van Gisbergen won three Supercars championships before he won the 2023 Chicago Street Race in his Cup Series debut. He raced full time in the Xfinity Series in 2024 and moved to a full-time Cup ride with Trackhouse in 2025.

Love first raced in Adelaide in November 2025, weeks after he won the Xfinity title. A mechanical failure ended his first Super2 race after two laps, and he finished 14th in the second race.

Love isn’t the only American driver to make the trip. Team Penske’s Austin Cindric raced a Tickford Mustang in the Supercars finale at Adelaide in 2025, and Rajah Caruth trained in Australia this offseason on van Gisbergen’s advice.

Jesse Love Says Wood Brothers Racing Felt Like Home

Love spent three seasons with Richard Childress Racing in NASCAR’s second-tier series. He talked about his next stop in a second clip from Adelaide.

“I’m very excited, not just for the fact that I’m getting to go to the Cup Series and obviously elevate my game and race against the best in America, but also race an amazing team with the most history in all the sport like the Wood Brothers have,” Love said.

https://x.com/TomcatNASCAR_2/status/2126172082128175529

Wood Brothers Racing has competed in NASCAR since 1950, and the Wood family still runs the team.

“Amazing people, like, from top to bottom. It’s been great to be around a family kind of oriented organization like they are,” Love said.

The team has a technical alliance with Team Penske. Ryan Blaney drove the No. 21 full time in 2016 and 2017, won at Pocono Raceway in 2017 and later won the 2023 Cup championship with Penske.

Love replaces Josh Berry, who won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2025 but will not return to the No. 21 next season.

Jesse Love Sets His Sights on Wins

Love won two ARCA Menards Series West titles and the 2023 ARCA championship before his O’Reilly Series run with RCR.

“I feel extremely confident to go to next year and start to learn and eventually start to race for wins and see if we can race for a championship,” Love said.

His Supercars work could help on the Cup schedule’s road courses. The 2027 calendar includes Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma Raceway, Watkins Glen International and a return to the street course at Naval Base Coronado.