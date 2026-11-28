Ryan Blaney has strict rules for road trips, and a passenger who wants a nap needs the driver’s permission first. The Team Penske driver laid out his etiquette for two-person drives during an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio shared the clip on X this week. Blaney said the person in the passenger seat has a long list of jobs.

The offseason gives Blaney a break from the NASCAR grind after a 2026 season that ended with a win in the Homestead finale.

Ryan Blaney Says Passengers Have to Earn a Nap

In Blaney’s view, the passenger handles the maps, watches for traffic and finds a new route when a jam shows up. Picking the food stops falls on the passenger, too.

“If you want to take a nap, the driver has to be okay with that. Like, you have to sign off. And if they smack you and wake you up, you can’t be mad that they smack you. Like, hey, I need your help here,” Blaney said.

Ryan Blaney Gives the Driver Control of the Music

The passenger also runs the playlist. When the host suggested the driver deserves some perks for doing the work behind the wheel, Blaney agreed.

“If the driver, you know, is wanting to hear 90s rock and roll music, you can’t be going and playing, you know, 2020 pop music. Like, that’s just not going to happen. So you have to be coordinated with what the driver wants. He has that. The driver has priority for sure,” Blaney said.

Blaney has split up road trip duties before. In an earlier Pennzoil interview, he put himself in charge of snacks and music and handed navigation to Team Penske teammate Joey Logano.

Blaney has also traveled plenty with Chase Elliott, a friend since their childhood days at the track. He once described a long car ride with Chase Elliott and Chase’s father, Bill Elliott, a story NASCAR.com recounted in 2019.

Ryan Blaney Closed 2026 With a Late Pass

Blaney’s last drive of the season came on Nov. 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He passed Tyler Reddick for the lead with two laps left and held on for the win.

Kyle Larson clinched the championship that day after pole winner Chase Briscoe’s engine failed on Lap 78. Larson finished 12th in the race. Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series champion, finished the year with four wins in the No. 12 Ford.