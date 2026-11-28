Tyler Reddick still hasn’t decided how often his Daytona 500 ring will leave the house. The 23XI Racing driver went back and forth on the question during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio shared the clip on X. The hosts asked him to turn the ring toward the camera before asking how often he plans to wear it.

The ring marks the biggest win of Reddick’s NASCAR career. His victory in the 2026 Daytona 500 on Feb. 15 also gave 23XI Racing its first win in the race.

Tyler Reddick Goes Back and Forth on His Ring

“It’s pretty nice. Yeah, I think, well, special occasions. I don’t know if I wear it all the time,” Reddick said.

“Yeah, I, when will I wear it? That’s, that’s the thing. I mean, this is, this thing is iced out. I don’t know. I might wear it a lot, actually,” Reddick said.

The win came a year after Reddick finished second to William Byron in the 2025 Daytona 500.

How Tyler Reddick Won the 2026 Daytona 500

Reddick led only one lap in the Great American Race, the one that mattered. His last-lap pass made him the 25th different leader of the day, a Daytona 500 record.

Teammate Riley Herbst pushed Reddick past Chase Elliott in the final stretch, and Reddick beat Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to the line by 0.308 seconds. Several cars wrecked behind Reddick at the finish line. Bubba Wallace led a race-high 40 laps but finished 10th.

The win snapped a 38-race drought. Reddick had gone winless in 2025 while his family dealt with his infant son’s health scare.

Team co-owner Michael Jordan celebrated in Victory Lane. Jordan, who won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, told the crowd in Victory Lane that he wears a size 13 ring. He turned 63 two days after the race.

“It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know,” Jordan said after the race, The Associated Press reported.

Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI with Jordan, finished 31st that day while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Tyler Reddick Came Close Again at Homestead

Reddick nearly ended the season the same way it started. He was leading late in the Nov. 8 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway before Ryan Blaney passed him with two laps remaining.