Some of the most meaningful work at Bristol Motor Speedway this year had nothing to do with what happened on the racetrack.

Just ahead of the holiday season, the Tennessee NASCAR venue’s chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) distributed $1,180,500 in grants to more than 100 organizations dedicated to helping children across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The seven-figure total, announced by SCC-Bristol executive director Claudia Byrd during the annual Night of Smiles event, marked just the fourth time in the chapter’s history that its annual fundraising efforts surpassed $1 million.

It also brought the organization’s lifetime fundraising total to more than $24 million since its establishment in 1997.

Bristol Motor Speedway Gives Back in a Big Way

While Bristol is best known among NASCAR fans for its short-track racing, the speedway’s charitable reach extends across 18 counties.

Among this year’s beneficiaries was Teen Venture, an organization based in Richlands, Virginia, that provides local middle and high school students with a safe, free place to spend time after school while working to prevent substance use.

The organization received the $50,000 Jeff Byrd Grant, the largest individual grant SCC-Bristol awards annually. Established in 2011, the grant honors the late Bristol Motor Speedway president and general manager.

Other recipients included Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, Appalachia Service Project and Bethany Christian Services.

“The heartfelt contributions of the generous folks from this region and around the world are allowing us to give out a significant number of grants for the year and we are forever thankful for their support,” Byrd said in a release shared by Jayski.

SCC-Bristol first surpassed the million-dollar fundraising milestone in 2016, generating $1,002,380. A decade later, the organization has now exceeded that figure in back-to-back years, including a record $1,251,669 in 2025.

Bristol’s Beloved Holiday Tradition Celebrates 30 Years

Even with NASCAR’s season over, Bristol Motor Speedway has another reason to welcome visitors through its gates.

The Food City Speedway in Lights powered by TVA is celebrating its 30th season, transforming the speedway property with more than 4 million lights across 300 displays.

The five-mile experience takes visitors alongside Bristol Dragway and around the famous half-mile oval, offering fans the rare opportunity to drive their own vehicles on the same racing surface where NASCAR’s biggest names compete.

This year’s attraction also features more than 40 new displays in its Twelve Days of Christmas collection.

The holiday tradition is among the fundraising initiatives that help make SCC-Bristol’s annual grant distributions possible.

For nearly three decades, the generosity of racing fans, local businesses and community members has helped Bristol make an impact well beyond its grandstands. This holiday season, more than 100 organizations will benefit from that generosity.