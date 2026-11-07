Final 2026 NASCAR Truck Series Chase Standings After Homestead

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is officially in the books, and Kaden Honeycutt is the champion.

Honeycutt put the finishing touches on his championship campaign Friday night, Nov. 6, winning the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway and securing his first NASCAR national series title.

The TRICON Garage driver finished the 25-race season with five victories, 16 top-five finishes and 19 top-10 results. He also led 592 laps, capping his championship-winning campaign with a trip to Victory Lane.

Layne Riggs, who entered the finale just 20 points behind Honeycutt, finished second in the championship standings after a difficult night at Homestead. The Front Row Motorsports driver suffered two right-rear tire failures and finished the race 32nd, six laps down.

Final 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Points Standings

Here are the final top 10 drivers in the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship standings following the Homestead finale:

Position Driver Points Wins 1 Kaden Honeycutt 2,403 5 2 Layne Riggs 2,383 7 3 Chandler Smith 2,300 3 4 Ty Majeski 2,275 0 5 Christian Eckes 2,263 0 6 Gio Ruggiero 2,224 0 7 Ben Rhodes 2,217 0 8 Daniel Hemric 2,199 0 9 Tyler Ankrum 2,193 0 10 Grant Enfinger 2,178 1

Standings: NASCAR.com, following the Nov. 6 championship race.

Honeycutt finished 20 points ahead of Riggs, while Chandler Smith secured third place in the final standings, 103 points behind the champion. Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes rounded out the top five.

Riggs finished with a series-leading seven victories, two more than Honeycutt, but the championship ultimately belonged to the driver of the No. 11 Toyota.

Who Won the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series Championship?

Kaden Honeycutt won the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship, securing the title with a victory in Friday night’s 134-lap season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The championship race also delivered a memorable result for TRICON Garage, which celebrated its first Truck Series drivers’ championship.

Honeycutt finished ahead of Christian Eckes and Daniel Hemric in the race, with Ty Majeski fourth and Stewart Friesen fifth.

The victory was Honeycutt’s fifth of the season, completing a breakthrough year in which he established himself as one of the Truck Series’ most consistent competitors.

With the championship decided, the Truck Series turns its attention to 2027, while NASCAR’s championship weekend at Homestead continues with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series finale Saturday and the Cup Series championship race Sunday.