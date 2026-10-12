‘What an Idiot’: Austin Dillon Unloads on Fellow NASCAR Driver at Charlotte

Austin Dillon had plenty to say about a fellow NASCAR driver during Sunday’s Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and he wasn’t particularly concerned about keeping it clean.

The Richard Childress Racing veteran unleashed a profanity-laced tirade over his team radio during the Oct. 11 race, directing his frustration toward John Hunter Nemechek.

And it wasn’t just Dillon who had something to say. The person responding on the No. 3 Chevrolet’s radio seemed to share his frustration.

The heated exchange offered a glimpse into the tension inside Dillon’s car during an afternoon filled with cautions, damaged race cars and plenty of frustration throughout the field.

Austin Dillon Rips John Hunter Nemechek Over Charlotte Radio

Dillon’s frustration boiled over when a caution came out during Sunday’s race.

“Caution’s out,” a member of his team announced over the radio.

Dillon immediately responded.

“And you [expletive] wonder why. You [expletive] wonder why. You wonder why.”

The response from the other end of the radio suggested Dillon wasn’t the only one frustrated.

“Oh, I don’t wonder. At all.”

Then came Dillon’s blunt assessment of Nemechek.

“What an idiot.”

But Dillon wasn’t finished. A short time later, he returned to the subject, saying, “The [expletive] that this guy does. It’s hilarious.”

His teammate on the radio agreed.

“Oh, I know. Trust me. We were just talking about it here.”

The exchange left little doubt about Dillon’s feelings, although the available transcript does not establish exactly what Nemechek did to provoke the reaction.

John Hunter Nemechek Endures Difficult Day at Charlotte

Nemechek had his own problems during Sunday’s 267-lap race.

The Legacy Motor Club driver spun through the infield grass on Lap 117, bringing out a caution.

His No. 42 Toyota initially appeared to escape significant damage, but a right-front tire went down as he attempted to return to pit road, causing further trouble.

Nemechek eventually finished 35th, eight laps behind race winner Chase Briscoe. Dillon crossed the finish line 26th.

While the precise incident that triggered Dillon’s comments remains unclear from the radio transcript, his reaction certainly wasn’t subtle.

And with the other voice on his radio acknowledging that the team had already been discussing Nemechek, Dillon’s frustration clearly wasn’t confined to the driver’s seat.