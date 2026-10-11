Who Won the NASCAR Race at Charlotte? Full Bank of America 400 Results

Chase Briscoe held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell in a thrilling photo finish Sunday, Oct. 11, winning the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The two Toyota drivers battled to the checkered flag, with Briscoe crossing the finish line just 0.029 seconds ahead of Bell to claim the victory in the closest finish of the 2026 season.

Ryan Blaney finished third, followed by Josh Berry in fourth and Denny Hamlin in fifth. Kyle Larson, Shane van Gisbergen, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Chris Buescher rounded out the top 10.

The dramatic finish capped a race that featured six cautions, 11 lead changes and plenty of trouble for several championship contenders. Larson led a race-high 97 laps, while Bell paced 93 and Briscoe led 62, including the final lap.

For Briscoe, the victory came down to one final battle with a familiar face, as the Joe Gibbs Racing teammates fought for every inch of track on the final lap.

Full NASCAR Bank of America 400 Results at Charlotte

Here is the complete finishing order for the 2026 Bank of America 400:

1 Chase Briscoe

2 Christopher Bell

3 Ryan Blaney

4 Josh Berry

5 Denny Hamlin

6 Kyle Larson

7 Shane van Gisbergen

8 Tyler Reddick

9 Joey Logano

10 Chris Buescher

11 Corey Heim

12 Chase Elliott

13 Daniel Suarez

14 Carson Hocevar

15 Ryan Preece

16 Ross Chastain

17 Austin Cindric

18 Riley Herbst

19 Michael McDowell

20 Zane Smith

21 Connor Zilisch

22 Todd Gilliland

23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24 Erik Jones

25 Noah Gragson

26 Austin Dillon

27 Cole Custer

28 AJ Allmendinger

29 Brad Keselowski

30 Ty Dillon

31 Cody Ware

32 Austin Hill

33 BJ McLeod

34 Ty Gibbs

35 John Hunter Nemechek

36 Gray Gaulding

37 Bubba Wallace

38 Alex Bowman

39 William Byron

Stage 2: Christopher Bell Takes Charge as Denny Hamlin Recovers

Christopher Bell took his turn out front in Stage 2, passing Kyle Larson on Lap 107 and holding on for the stage victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ryan Blaney finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Larson and Tyler Reddick. Bell collected 10 valuable points as the championship Chase moved deeper into its second half.

For Hamlin, third place was a remarkable turnaround after an earlier pit-road penalty sent him to the back of the field. He had worked his way into the top six before a caution on Lap 117, then gained two more spots on pit road.

Hamlin’s charge nearly came at Larson’s expense. While trying to navigate a three-wide battle on the restart, Hamlin made contact with Larson’s right-rear quarter panel, sending the No. 5 Chevrolet up the track. Larson recovered to finish fourth.

The caution itself came after John Hunter Nemechek spun through the infield grass. His No. 42 Toyota initially appeared to escape major damage, but a right-front tire went down as he returned toward pit road, tearing up the front corner of the car.

Bell avoided the trouble and maintained his advantage through the end of the stage.

Stage 1: Kyle Larson Dominates Before Charlotte Chaos Unfolds

Kyle Larson controlled the opening stage at Charlotte, but the biggest story was the trouble unfolding behind him.

After rain canceled Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions, Larson started from the pole and led the opening 35 laps. Bubba Wallace briefly interrupted his run at the front before Larson regained the lead and secured the Stage 1 victory.

Chase Briscoe finished second, followed by Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Tyler Reddick.

Several contenders weren’t nearly as fortunate.

Denny Hamlin received a safety violation after a tire from his No. 11 Toyota rolled into Connor Zilisch’s pit box. The penalty sent him to the rear, although he recovered to finish the stage 15th.

A messy restart also left Ty Gibbs with a broken right-rear toe link after contact involving Reddick and Joey Logano. Gibbs subsequently spun and collected Brad Keselowski, while Logano sustained front-end damage.

Then came another costly crash.

With three laps remaining in the stage, Alex Bowman lost control and made contact with Wallace, sending the No. 23 Toyota sliding into the inside wall. William Byron was also caught in the incident.

Wallace climbed out of his damaged car under his own power, while the caution brought the opening stage to a close.