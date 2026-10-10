‘Clearly We’re Not Tier One’: Brad Keselowski Takes Parting Shot at RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski isn’t questioning whether he can still win races in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s questioning whether he’s had the equipment to do it.

As the former Cup Series champion faces an uncertain future following his split from RFK Racing, Keselowski offered a revealing assessment of his recent struggles. He believes his ability behind the wheel remains intact, even if the results haven’t reflected it.

And when the conversation turned to RFK’s competitiveness, Keselowski didn’t pretend everything had been working.

His comments offered a rare glimpse into the frustration behind a difficult stretch of his career, while also making one thing clear: The 2012 Cup Series champion isn’t ready to walk away from racing.

Brad Keselowski Acknowledges RFK Racing Hasn’t Been a Top-Tier Team

Keselowski’s comments came during a conversation with reporters at Charlotte, where he was asked why he remains confident he can win at NASCAR’s highest level despite recording just one victory over the past five seasons.

His answer centered on the difference between a driver’s ability and the equipment underneath him.

“I know I’m capable of way more,” Keselowski said. “I mean, you’re right. I’ve only won once in the last five years, but then I’ve got like eight or nine second-place finishes and a lot of, you know, shoulda, woulda, couldas that were outside of our control.”

Keselowski pointed to Mark Martin as an example of a driver whose career experienced a resurgence when the right opportunity came along.

Martin joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2009 and won five Cup Series races that season, demonstrating that a veteran driver’s most productive years don’t necessarily follow a predictable timeline.

For Keselowski, the comparison underscored a larger point about how much equipment matters in NASCAR.

“When you’re not in the right opportunity, it doesn’t matter who you are as a driver. There’s a little Kevin Harvick saying you can’t make a slow race car go fast, and you can’t drive a slow race car fast. It’s just how it is.”

Then came his most revealing assessment of RFK.

“And I don’t think our cars are awful, but clearly we’re not tier one. And, you know, I’m proud of the work that we put in, and I’m proud of where I’m at as a driver and, you know, I feel comfortable in tier one that I could win races.”

It was a notable admission from someone who has played such a central role in RFK’s efforts to rebuild its NASCAR program.

Keselowski wasn’t dismissing the work that went into the organization. In fact, he made a point of expressing pride in it. But he also drew a distinction between making progress and consistently competing with the sport’s strongest teams.

When asked whether RFK could eventually reach that level, he didn’t rule it out.

“Yeah, there’s always been potential for RFK to be tier one, yes.”

Keselowski’s Next NASCAR Move Could Prove His Point

The timing makes Keselowski’s remarks particularly interesting.

RFK Racing and Keselowski are set to part ways after the 2026 season, ending a partnership that began when he joined the organization as a driver and co-owner in 2022.

The disagreement over his future centered on competing priorities. Keselowski wants to continue driving, while RFK leadership envisioned him transitioning toward a larger competition-management role.

That leaves Keselowski searching for another opportunity, potentially one that would allow him to test his belief that he can still compete for victories in top-level equipment.

He also indicated Saturday that discussions about his future have been more encouraging than some might expect.

“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes chatter and things that happen that don’t always make their way to you guys,” Keselowski said. “So I would say that there’s some really good opportunities.”

His confidence hasn’t eliminated the uncertainty. Keselowski still has decisions to make about where he’ll race in 2027, and finding a competitive seat presents its own challenges.

But the veteran isn’t treating the end of his RFK tenure as the end of his racing career.

For now, his message is unmistakable. He believes he has more victories left in him. Whether his next opportunity gives him the chance to prove it could become one of NASCAR’s most compelling stories heading into 2027.