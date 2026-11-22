Samantha Busch, widow of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, shared an emotional message on social media Saturday in honor of her late husband. Saturday marked six months since the sudden passing of Kyle Busch on May 21 of this year.

Kyle Busch, the winningest driver across NASCAR’s top three levels, died in a Charlotte hospital on May 21 after complications from pneumonia. He was 41 years old.

Since Busch’s passing, Samantha has been open about dealing with the grief on social media. Last month, Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted a Kyle Busch Celebration of Life.

The event ended with Samantha delivering a speech and the couple’s 11-year-old son, Brexton, performing a burnout in his father’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Cup car.

Samantha Busch Reflects on Six Months Since Kyle’s Passing

Six months to the day of her husband’s passing, Samantha shared photos of herself and Kyle celebrating his 40th birthday last year. The two took a trip to Amanyara Resort in Providenciales, the most populated island in the Turks and Caicos islands.

Samantha reflected on the heartbreaking reality that while six months seems like a long time, it also feels so recent.

“Six months without you💔 Somehow it feels like you were just here yesterday and at the same time it feels like a million years since I last heard your voice, held your hand, or felt your arms around me.”

“Six months of living a life I still can’t believe is ours. So much has happened, so much has changed, there are so many things I wish I could tell you about,” Samantha wrote.

Samantha said she wonders what Kyle would think of the way she has handled raising a family of two children and carried on despite the unthinkable pain and grief she has endured.

Above all, Samantha hopes wherever Kyle is, he is proud of her.

“I wonder all the time what you would think of how I am handling it all. The kids, the ordinary day to day things, the way we’re trying to keep moving forward while carrying you with us through it all.”

“More than anything, I just hope you’re proud of me. I hope you see how hard the kids and I are trying, how much of you is still in everything we do and how deeply you’re missed every single day. I love you forever babe,” Samantha wrote.

Kyle Busch’s Last NASCAR Win Came Six Days Before His Death

It is hard for many to believe that six months have passed since NASCAR lost one of its greatest drivers in history.

What is equally surreal is that Kyle Busch won his final NASCAR race just six days prior to his untimely death.

Piloting the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Busch dominated the Truck Series Ecosave 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway on May 15. After receiving the checkered flag, Busch did his signature celebratory bow, one he did after every NASCAR win.

Little did anyone know then it would be for the final time.

In his post-race interview with FOX Sports, Busch was asked why the winning moments never get old.

Busch’s response has not been lost on the minds of the NASCAR industry.

“Because you never know when the last one is,” Busch said.