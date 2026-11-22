Kyle Larson’s latest NASCAR championship celebration has taken him somewhere a little different from Victory Lane.

This time, the three-time Cup Series champion found himself in the NFL spotlight.

Larson was recognized at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, Nov. 22, during the Carolina Panthers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was joined by family and members of his group as he celebrated his latest championship in front of thousands of football fans.

And he brought some hardware along for the occasion.

Kyle Larson Celebrates NASCAR Championship at Panthers Game

Motorsports reporter Alan Cavanna shared a photo of Larson’s appearance on X, showing the NASCAR champion on the stadium’s massive video board with the Cup Series championship trophy.

“Kyle Larson and team here at the Panthers game today,” Cavanna wrote.

The stadium display identified Larson as the “2026 NASCAR Cup Series Champion,” while the group surrounding him celebrated the moment. Several people wore Panthers gear, with arms raised as the crowd looked on.

It was a fitting stop for Larson, whose NASCAR home base is just outside Charlotte. Hendrick Motorsports is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, making the Panthers’ stadium a natural place for a hometown celebration.

The appearance also gave Larson an opportunity to enjoy a Sunday as a spectator rather than a competitor, with NASCAR’s Cup Series season already in the books.

Kyle Larson Adds Another Championship to His NASCAR Legacy

Larson captured his third NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2026, adding to the titles he won in 2021 and 2025.

His latest triumph also gave him consecutive championships for the first time in his Cup Series career.

The achievement puts Larson among an exclusive group of drivers with at least three championships in NASCAR’s premier division. He joins names such as Tony Stewart, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, David Pearson, Lee Petty and Joey Logano on the three-title list.

Larson’s latest championship has given him plenty to celebrate away from the racetrack, and Sunday’s appearance offered another reminder of how far his accomplishments reach beyond NASCAR.

For one afternoon in Charlotte, the Cup Series trophy had a new stage, and Larson had an entirely different crowd cheering him on.