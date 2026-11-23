NASCAR commentator Kenny Wallace watched Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night, then delivered a blunt warning about the future of stock car racing.

The former driver and host of “Coffee with Kenny” posted his reaction on social media Sunday, opening with “Should NASCAR be worried?” and the line “This is from a friend of mine.”

The post said the race “should have the folks at both IndyCar and NASCAR a little concerned.”

“The on-track product was simply amazing,” the post said, adding that “everyone should be rethinking the layout of street and road courses” because fans do not want to see “cars coming to nearly a dead stop to turn.” The post answered its own question: “After what I saw last night the answer is no.”

The racing was “intense,” according to Wallace’s post, and “at least seven or eight cars had shots in the top three.” It added, “It was NOT the F1 of five, 10 or 15 years ago,” saying the race “had the action of a winged sprint car race.”

The post credited F1 for “reducing the size of these cars from buses to something that could be agile.” It said that NASCAR should “look at street options that carry speed and have multiple passing zones.”

It closed with “I never thought I would be saying that about F1,” comparing the race to “IndyCar on an oval.”

Max Verstappen Wins Wild Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen edged Lando Norris by 0.639 seconds to claim his 75th career victory for Red Bull. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished third after starting 17th.

The lead changed hands 34 times over 50 laps, with more than 300 overtakes, because slipstreaming on the long straights kept anyone from breaking away. Verstappen called the number of lead changes “really, really surreal.”

Mercedes’ George Russell passed Verstappen repeatedly, then locked up at Turn 5 late, hit the barrier and dropped to ninth. A late power problem sent teammate Kimi Antonelli down to fourth as both McLarens went by.

Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton made contact at Turn 7. Stewards gave Leclerc a 10-second penalty that dropped him to 10th, while Hamilton finished seventh. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur called the collision “completely unacceptable,” according to Sky Sports.

NASCAR Fans React to Kenny Wallace’s F1 Post

Many NASCAR fans took issue with Wallace.

“One good race and they think they changed the world,” wrote fan Al Hall. Another social media user, Agent 86, wrote, “One race does not a great sport make. F1 has sucked for decades.”

One more favorable reply, from Luke Boutot, called the race “actually fun to watch for a change.” The post had drawn 92 replies and more than 20,000 views shortly after it went up.

Wallace has praised F1 in Las Vegas before, writing during an earlier race that it featured “A LOT of passing.” He has also defended NASCAR amid comparisons to F1.

Do NASCAR fans in general view F1 negatively? Many do. Perceived snobbery ranks high, with fans feeling F1 followers look down on them as devotees of a series that only turns left.

Predictability is another complaint. Verstappen won 19 of 22 races in 2023, and Monaco that year produced only 13 passes.

The view is not universal. Fans sided with F1 after Parker Kligerman’s post, citing 12 yellow flags in one NASCAR race and F1’s commercial-free broadcasts, according to The Sports Rush.