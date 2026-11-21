Denny Hamlin ended the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season without the championship trophy he’s spent more than two decades chasing. But the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran still finished the year at the top of one of NASCAR’s official statistical leaderboards.

And he had some pretty impressive company.

NASCAR released its final 2026 Xfinity Fastest Lap rankings, revealing which drivers recorded the quickest individual lap during a Cup Series race throughout the season.

Hamlin finished tied for first with Ryan Blaney, while reigning champion Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and several other familiar names appeared further down the list.

But perhaps the biggest surprise was a young driver who finished ahead of Elliott and matched Larson despite competing for a team still working to establish itself among NASCAR’s championship contenders.

Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney Lead NASCAR’s 2026 Rankings

Hamlin and Blaney finished the season with four fastest laps apiece, sharing the top spot on NASCAR’s year-end leaderboard.

Both drivers have spent years competing at the front of the Cup Series field, making their positions relatively unsurprising.

The next group, however, tells an interesting story.

Carson Hocevar, Christopher Bell and Larson each recorded three fastest laps, finishing just one behind the leaders.

For Hocevar, it’s another indication of the speed he’s demonstrated since joining Spire Motorsports.

The young driver matched Larson, who secured his third Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier this month, and Bell, one of Joe Gibbs Racing’s most consistent contenders.

Elliott, meanwhile, finished with two fastest laps, alongside Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain.

Full NASCAR 2026 Xfinity Fastest Lap Rankings

According to NASCAR’s official year-end rankings, 20 drivers recorded at least one Xfinity Fastest Lap during the 2026 Cup Series season.

4 Fastest Laps

Denny Hamlin

Ryan Blaney

3 Fastest Laps

Carson Hocevar

Christopher Bell

Kyle Larson

2 Fastest Laps

Bubba Wallace

Chase Elliott

Joey Logano

Ross Chastain

1 Fastest Lap

Chris Buescher

Cody Ware

Cole Custer

Connor Zilisch

Corey Heim

Kevin Magnussen

Noah Gragson

Ty Gibbs

Tyler Reddick

William Byron

Zane Smith

The rankings also produced a few names fans might not have expected.

Chris Buescher, Cody Ware, Cole Custer and Noah Gragson each recorded a fastest lap, while part-time competitors Connor Zilisch, Corey Heim and Kevin Magnussen also appeared on the leaderboard.

It’s worth noting that NASCAR’s Xfinity Fastest Lap award recognizes the driver who records the quickest single lap in each race. It doesn’t measure total laps led, average speed or finishing position.

That distinction helps explain why the rankings look considerably different from the final championship standings.

Hamlin and Blaney may have shared the top spot, but Hocevar’s presence alongside Larson and Bell was one of the more interesting takeaways from NASCAR’s final numbers.