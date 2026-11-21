Chase Elliott has spent his entire full-time NASCAR Cup Series career driving for Hendrick Motorsports. But as the 2027 season approaches, one important piece of his future remains unresolved.

The 2020 Cup Series champion is entering the final year of his current contract with Hendrick, and no extension beyond 2027 has been announced.

That doesn’t mean Elliott is preparing to leave the organization. In fact, Hendrick’s leadership has made it clear that keeping its longtime No. 9 driver is a priority.

Still, with several of his teammates already locked into longer-term deals, Elliott’s contract situation is shaping up to be one of NASCAR’s biggest storylines heading into 2027.

When Does Chase Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports Contract Expire?

Elliott’s current agreement runs through the end of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Hendrick Motorsports announced a five-year contract extension in February 2022, ahead of that year’s Daytona 500. The deal secured Elliott’s place in the No. 9 Chevrolet through 2027.

As of November 2026, Hendrick has not announced another extension.

That makes 2027 a contract year for one of NASCAR’s most recognizable drivers, although there is no indication that Elliott has decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

What Has Hendrick Motorsports Said About Elliott’s Future?

Hendrick Motorsports has been anything but shy about its desire to keep Elliott.

In August 2026, team vice chairman Jeff Gordon discussed Elliott’s contract situation and expressed confidence that the two sides would eventually reach an agreement.

Gordon said the organization wants Elliott to remain a Hendrick driver “forever,” describing him as a franchise driver.

He also acknowledged that discussions had begun, with several details still needing attention, including sponsorship arrangements and partner commitments.

Those factors are particularly important in modern NASCAR, where major contract extensions often involve more than simply agreeing on a driver’s salary.

For now, the public message from Hendrick is straightforward: The organization wants Elliott to stay.

How Does Elliott’s Contract Compare to His Hendrick Teammates?

Elliott’s situation stands out when compared with the rest of Hendrick’s Cup Series lineup.

Kyle Larson is under contract through 2031, while William Byron’s agreement runs through 2029.

Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch is scheduled to take over the No. 48 Chevrolet in 2028.

That leaves Elliott’s No. 9 as the only current full-time Hendrick Cup entry without a publicly announced driver commitment beyond 2027.

There’s still time for an extension, and Hendrick’s leadership has given no public indication that a split is imminent.

But until a new agreement is signed and announced, Elliott’s future beyond the 2027 season remains an open question.