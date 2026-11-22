Connor Zilisch may have revealed more than he intended during a recent radio appearance, as a casual offseason story about cleaning his bedroom led to an unexpected NASCAR sponsorship revelation.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year discussed his offseason routine on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive when he mentioned throwing away several bags of old clothes. His comments quickly raised questions about his future at Trackhouse Racing, but Zilisch soon explained the reason behind the clothing purge.

He revealed that Trackhouse is changing its clothing partner, confirming that Jockey will no longer supply the team’s apparel. The announcement comes as Trackhouse prepares for the 2026 NASCAR season, with several changes taking place behind the scenes and drivers adjusting to new faces and plans within the organization.

Connor Zilisch Reveals Trackhouse Clothing Partner Change

Zilisch said he spent two hours cleaning his bedroom and sorting through clothes he no longer needed. The young driver joked that living with his parents meant some of his chores could be passed on to them.

“I spent two hours cleaning my room yesterday, but I live with my parents, so my to-do list gets pawned on them, which is great. So I did have to clean my room.”

He then explained that he had collected eight trash bags of clothes for donation, including items connected to Trackhouse Racing.

“I got eight trash bags that are going to whatever, the Christian mission, I think, near our house. And I don’t know, some kids are going to be wearing some great Trackhouse sponsor clothes that I’m no longer going to be able to wear.”

The comment caught listeners’ attention, but Zilisch quickly clarified that the clothing change was not connected to his future with the team.

Jockey Clothing Exit Sparks NASCAR Questions

Zilisch explained that he was giving away his Jockey clothing because Trackhouse Racing is preparing to work with a new clothing partner.

“So, well, not because of that, but because we’re getting a new clothing partner. So I guess I’ll clarify. So we’re getting a new clothing partner. So I had to give away all my Jockey clothing. I guess that’s probably breaking news as well, but it’s better than the alternative. So I’ll take that.”

Jockey has served as Trackhouse’s clothing partner, with its branding appearing on team apparel and Zilisch’s racing gear. The company is now expected to leave that role, although Trackhouse has yet to publicly name its replacement.

The clothing partner change is separate from Zilisch’s previously announced move to Hendrick Motorsports for 2027, where he is expected to replace Alex Bowman in the No. 48 car. For now, Zilisch remains with Trackhouse for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Trackhouse Racing Faces More Changes Ahead of 2026

Zilisch also discussed other changes happening at Trackhouse Racing as teams prepare for the new NASCAR season. He said he has visited the shop and noticed new faces joining the organization.

“There’s a lot of change happening right now. And it’s a great time for us to reflect. And I’ve been going to the shop a few days and seeing what new faces are coming in the building.”

One notable change involves Shane van Gisbergen, who will work with new crew chief Blake Harris. Harris joins Trackhouse from Hendrick Motorsports, where he previously worked with Alex Bowman.

Zilisch said he is interested in seeing how the new personnel and ideas improve the team.

“So I’ve been looking forward to seeing what new ideas and thoughts are coming into the building. And hopefully it all makes us better.”

Trackhouse has not officially announced its new clothing partner. More sponsorship and personnel updates are expected as teams prepare for the 2026 NASCAR season.