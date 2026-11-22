Winning a NASCAR Cup Series race is hard enough. Paying for the opportunity to compete in one is an entirely different challenge.

Behind every race car are dozens of employees, millions of dollars in equipment and a business that needs to keep running long after the checkered flag falls. And for anyone hoping to own a competitive Cup Series team, the financial commitment can be staggering.

Operating a single Cup Series car can cost approximately $20 million per season, before certain additional expenses. Buying into the sport can require tens of millions more.

Here’s what it actually costs to own and operate a NASCAR team.

How Much Does It Cost to Run a NASCAR Cup Series Team?

Denny Hamlin knows the numbers firsthand.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner has been outspoken about the financial demands of competing at NASCAR’s highest level.

In 2024, Hamlin estimated that putting one competitive Cup Series car on the track cost approximately $18 million annually, excluding driver compensation and other business expenses.

By December 2025, during NASCAR’s antitrust trial involving 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, Hamlin testified that the cost had climbed to approximately $20 million per car over a 38-race season.

That figure did not include driver salaries or broader organizational overhead.

For a three-car operation, the on-track costs alone could therefore approach $60 million annually, although actual spending varies by organization.

And the expenses extend far beyond the race car itself.

Teams must pay engineers, mechanics, pit crews and other personnel. They also face costs for engines, tires, replacement parts, transportation, travel, facilities and repairing cars damaged during races.

Running a competitive NASCAR organization is a year-round operation, not simply a weekend expense.

How Much Does It Cost to Buy a NASCAR Charter?

Operating expenses are only part of the equation.

A NASCAR Cup Series charter guarantees an entry into the series’ points-paying races and provides access to revenue distributions. For prospective owners, acquiring one can be among the biggest upfront investments.

Charter prices have increased dramatically in recent years.

A charter sold for approximately $40 million in a previously reported transaction, while industry executives cited by Sports Business Journal in 2026 suggested future sales could command between $50 million and $100 million apiece.

Those figures are estimates of potential transaction prices, not a fixed NASCAR purchase fee.

The charter system has also become more attractive to investors following the settlement of NASCAR’s antitrust dispute with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, which established permanent charters.

Still, purchasing a charter doesn’t cover the cost of hiring employees, securing facilities or competing throughout the season.

NASCAR Team Values Are Reaching Hundreds of Millions

Perhaps the clearest example of how expensive NASCAR ownership has become is Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club.

On Nov. 20, 2026, the organization announced that it had secured $85 million in new investment to support its expansion to three full-time Cup Series cars in 2027 and the development of a new headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Bloomberg subsequently reported that the investment round valued Legacy Motor Club at approximately $450 million.

That $450 million figure represents the reported value of the organization, not its annual operating budget or the amount required to purchase one charter.

The team plans to field cars for Erik Jones, Josh Berry and Riley Herbst in 2027, with its new headquarters expected to open in 2028.

It’s a remarkable figure for an organization competing in a sport where team owners have spent years raising concerns about profitability.

How Do NASCAR Teams Make Money?

NASCAR teams generate revenue through several channels, including corporate sponsorships, charter-related distributions, race purses, merchandise and commercial partnerships.

Chartered teams also receive guaranteed revenue through NASCAR’s financial agreements.

During the 2025 antitrust trial, Hamlin testified that charter payments had increased to approximately $12.5 million per car annually, up from roughly $9 million under the previous arrangement.

But even that higher figure falls short of the approximately $20 million Hamlin cited for putting one car on the track.

Sponsorships remain crucial to covering the difference, along with the additional costs of operating a racing organization.

That’s the financial reality behind NASCAR ownership: A team can be worth hundreds of millions of dollars while still facing enormous annual expenses.

And before an owner can start chasing victories, they first have to find the money to compete.