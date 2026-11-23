The 2027 NASCAR Cup Series is inching closer, and Brad Keselowski still has not announced his plans. The 2012 Cup Series champion announced he was parting ways with RFK Racing, with the intention to sell his 20% stagke in the team.

When Keselowski first announced his unexpected departure from RFK Racing, industry insiders did not believe there were many options on the table. However, Keselowski has an abundance of teams wanting his services. Though limited due to the timing of the announcement, there are several potential landing spots for the veteran racer, who will bring experience and a race-winning persona to the table.

Keselowski recently said he has plenty of options, and he needs to do “soul searching.”

With that being said, here are the likely options of where Keselowski could race in 2027.

Richard Childress Racing

Though quiet in the rumor mill, it would not be shocking if RCR restarts its third car (either full or part time) for Keselowski. Keselowski could bring in the veteran voice the team needs to pave its way forward after Kyle Busch’s passing.

Like Busch, Keselowski can race and provide key feedback to the team’s higher echelon to help drivers Austin Dillon and Austin Hill.

This opportunity could be quite the development, as it could set up RCR well for the future.

Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing is coming off a terrible year, and something needs to change. With Dodge entering the sport and Trackhouse losing ground in the Chevrolet camp, falling behind Spire Motorsports, there is an opportunity for Trackhouse to do something different and eventually become a Dodge team. This would not happen in 2027, but rather 2028 at the earliest.

If this were to happen and Justin Marks could negotiate a deal with Dodge, he could bring on Keselowski as a driver and potentially a co-owner. Keselowski could pilot a fourth Trackhouse car in 2027, while restarting his Truck Series program, before replacing Connor Zilisch in the team’s third car.

Even if Trackhouse stays with Chevrolet, this is a lucrative move for both Marks and Keselowski. Keselowski can keep competing in the Cup Series, and he’d have a Truck Series team aligned with a Cup-winning organization.

Kaulig Racing

Chris Rice has repeatedly said he has not had conversations with Keselowski and that he will not drive for the team.

However, rumors have it that Kaulig could field a part-time third entry in 2027. If this is the case and Keselowski restarts his Truck Series team, Kaulig would be wise to align with Keselowski. They could offer a RAM alliance for his team, while fielding a part-time third Cup entry for him. This would enable Dodge to have a championship-caliber driver evaluate their program.

RFK Racing

Obviously, Keselowski will not be driving the No. 6 car, which will be driven by Ryan Preece in 2027. But the No. 60 car is still open. This entry will compete as an open car. As of now, Front Row Motorsports’ Layne Riggs, who is Ford’s top prospect, is rumored to be getting a partial schedule in this car.

But there is a slim chance that if Keselowski restarts his Truck Series team and competes full time in that series, he could keep his feet wet in Cup with a partial schedule with RFK before returning full time with another team in 2028.

Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports is completely full with three full-time cars, coming off the team’s best season yet. Team owner Jeff Dickerson is known for being an out-of-the-box thinker, and he’d stun the NASCAR world by offering a job to Keselowski, possibly even co-ownership of the team.

Not only does Spire have its Cup team, but its Truck Series team is a title contender, with Kasey Kahne making his NASCAR return.

Though a fourth Cup car will be a major effort for Spire, this would be a fun option for Keselowski.

A Truck Series Team

Chances are low for this, but Keselowski could return to compete for a Truck Series team for a year before returning to the Cup Series. He’s made clear his desire to compete in the series, but it would have to be in a championship-caliber ride.

Ideally, if Keselowski were to do this, it would be with a Cup-aligned team, sprinkling in Cup starts before returning full time in 2028.