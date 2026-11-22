Tony Stewart made his name as one of NASCAR’s fiercest competitors, winning three Cup Series championships and earning a reputation as a driver who could race just about anything.

His wife knows a thing or two about winning, too.

Leah Pruett is an accomplished NHRA Top Fuel drag racer with a successful career of her own. And while Stewart spent years competing in NASCAR, Pruett built her reputation in a different corner of motorsports, piloting dragsters capable of exceeding 330 mph.

The couple has since combined their love of racing with a growing family, welcoming their first child in 2024.

Here’s everything to know about Tony Stewart’s wife, Leah Pruett.

Who Is Leah Pruett?

Born May 26, 1988, in Redlands, California, Pruett began racing Junior Dragsters when she was just 8 years old.

Her interest in cars started even earlier. Growing up, she spent time around her family’s automotive repair business, developing a passion that eventually became her career.

Pruett went on to become one of NHRA’s established Top Fuel competitors, earning 19 national event victories across her professional career, according to her official NHRA driver profile.

She’s also a two-time NHRA world champion in the Factory Stock Showdown category.

Pruett competes for Tony Stewart Racing, the drag racing organization she and her husband have helped build.

How Did Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett Meet?

Their relationship began with a mutual connection in motorsports.

Fellow racer Don “The Snake” Prudhomme introduced Stewart and Pruett, although their romance didn’t begin immediately.

During a March 2023 appearance on the “Dale Jr. Download” podcast, Stewart recalled traveling overnight from Alabama to Florida to meet Pruett for lunch.

The two later spent time together during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when what was supposed to be a short visit stretched into several months.

Their shared understanding of racing’s demanding schedule helped bring them closer.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2021 and married that November.

Do Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett Have Children?

Stewart and Pruett welcomed their first child, a son named Dominic James Stewart, on Nov. 17, 2024.

The timing made for an unforgettable weekend.

Stewart had been competing at the NHRA Finals in Pomona, California, when Pruett gave birth in Arizona. He traveled home to meet their son before returning to the racetrack.

The experience gave Stewart a different perspective on winning.

“I didn’t win a championship. I didn’t win a race today, but I feel like I put today in the category of wins and championships,” he said afterward.

Is Leah Pruett Still Racing?

Yes. Pruett returned to NHRA Top Fuel competition in 2026 after stepping away while starting her family.

Stewart drove her Tony Stewart Racing dragster during her absence, competing throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Pruett returned to the seat in 2026, recording a victory at Epping and runner-up finishes at Phoenix, Seattle and Las Vegas, according to NHRA.

However, she announced in September that she would step away from full-time competition again after the 2026 season as she and Stewart hope to welcome a second child.

The decision leaves open the possibility of another return to racing in the future.