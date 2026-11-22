Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR retirement plans are becoming clearer, but his future beyond the 2027 season could depend on Joe Gibbs Racing’s next move.

The veteran driver has indicated he may leave full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition after 2027, although the team’s succession plan could influence his final decision.

Hamlin, who has spent years driving the No. 11 Toyota, wants to make sure the team has a suitable replacement before stepping away. He has also made it clear that he does not want to continue racing if he can no longer compete for wins.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Brent Crews has emerged as a potential replacement. The young Toyota prospect has acknowledged that taking over Hamlin’s seat would be a dream opportunity, but he knows he still has work to do before reaching the Cup Series.

Denny Hamlin Opens Up About NASCAR Retirement

Hamlin has said his retirement decision will not come down to money. Instead, he wants to consider what is best for Joe Gibbs Racing and make sure the organization has a plan for the No. 11 car.

“I just have to weigh all the pros and the cons of it. It’s definitely not going to be a money conversation or anything like that, though. Gibbs has been beyond fair to me throughout my career. And I want to make sure that they’ve got their next driver planned, lined up, all that stuff.”

The 46-year-old has also said he will not continue racing simply to fill a seat. Hamlin believes he is still performing at a high level, but he knows age will eventually affect his ability to compete.

“I definitely am going to do whatever is best for Joe Gibbs Racing, but I’m not going to compromise my performance.”

He added that he could not commit to racing several more years if he knew he could no longer compete for wins regularly.

Brent Crews Emerges as Potential No. 11 Replacement

Brent Crews has been linked to the No. 11 seat as Joe Gibbs Racing looks toward its future. The 18-year-old has previously been identified by Hamlin as a potential successor when the veteran eventually retires.

Crews, who grew up watching Hamlin and supporting the No. 11 car, admitted that replacing the veteran would be a dream come true.

“That would be a dream come true, truthfully. But nothing is promised.”

The Toyota development driver earned O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Rookie of the Year honors in 2026. He recorded 12 top-five finishes and 18 top-10 results during the season.

However, Crews understands that those results alone may not be enough to earn a NASCAR Cup Series seat.

Crews Knows He Must Improve Before NASCAR Cup Series Move

Crews has acknowledged that he needs stronger results and more wins before he can realistically compete at NASCAR’s top level.

“Just like when you guys are reading off my stat list, 12 top 5s and 18 top 10s is not what it takes to be a Cup Series driver, and I’m fully aware of that.”

He said he must continue winning races, performing consistently and executing at a high level to earn the opportunity.

Crews described his situation as a privilege rather than pressure, thanking Joe Gibbs Racing for giving him the opportunity to develop.

Hamlin’s contract runs through 2027, while Crews is expected to continue competing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series next season. That gives Joe Gibbs Racing time to evaluate its young prospect before making a decision about the No. 11 car’s future.