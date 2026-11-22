RFK Racing plans to field three full-time NASCAR Cup Series cars in 2027, but the team still has a major question to answer about its open No. 60 entry. Ryan Preece’s move to the No. 6 Ford and Brad Keselowski’s departure have left RFK Racing with an open seat, and the team has yet to reveal who will fill it.

Layne Riggs has emerged as a potential option for a limited schedule. The 24-year-old is already confirmed to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Front Row Motorsports in 2027.

However, reports suggest he could also get a significant opportunity in the Cup Series. That possibility could give Riggs a chance to gain experience at NASCAR’s highest level without giving up his Truck Series championship campaign.

RFK Racing No. 60 Driver Remains Unconfirmed for 2027

RFK Racing remains committed to running a third full-time Cup Series car in 2027, but the team has yet to confirm its driver. Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic discussed the situation on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, explaining that the organization has settled on its plans for the entry but not the person behind the wheel.

“RFK is adamant they’re gonna run a third full-time team in 2027,” Bianchi said. “Okay, but who’s gonna be the driver? That’s the million-dollar question, and the answer to that is they don’t 100% know yet.”

The No. 60 is expected to compete as an open entry without a charter. The team will continue evaluating its options as the 2027 NASCAR driver market takes shape.

Layne Riggs Could Get Double-Digit NASCAR Cup Series Starts

Riggs has become one of the names connected to RFK Racing’s open seat. Bianchi said the driver is expected to remain full-time in the Truck Series with Front Row Motorsports, but that commitment may not prevent him from making Cup Series appearances.

“One name I hear a lot is Layne Riggs,” Bianchi said. “Now, Layne Riggs is set to run full-time in the Truck Series for Front Row Motorsports. That is not going to change.”

Bianchi added that Riggs could make a significant number of Cup starts next season.

“I would not be surprised, however, to see Layne make some starts on a limited basis, maybe double-digit starts in that third RFK car next year, and that would make a lot of sense for a lot of reasons.”

Riggs has previously expressed interest in making his Cup Series debut while maintaining his full-time Truck Series schedule, similar to Corey Heim’s approach with selected Cup appearances.

Why RFK Racing Could Choose Layne Riggs

Bianchi pointed to the limited number of available drivers and Riggs’ existing relationship with Ford as two factors that could make the arrangement work.

“One, you look at the landscape right now, there are not a lot of available drivers,” Bianchi said. “There just are not a lot of available talented drivers to put in that car, and that’s just the reality.”

He also noted that Keselowski is unlikely to return to RFK, leaving the team with fewer options.

Riggs’ Ford connection could help him secure the opportunity. Bianchi said the young driver has already demonstrated that he deserves a chance at the Cup Series level.

“So if you know Ford wants to get Layne in the Cup Series, Layne has obviously proven himself to be a Cup Series driver and worthy of that opportunity,” he said.

Bianchi added that conversations with people involved suggest Riggs could drive the third RFK car in selected races next season. However, RFK Racing has not made an official announcement, leaving the number of starts and the final driver lineup uncertain as the 2027 NASCAR season approaches.