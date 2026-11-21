Jeff Gordon is one of the most recognizable names in NASCAR history, with four Cup Series championships, 93 career victories and a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Away from the racetrack, the Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman has spent two decades building a life with his wife, Ingrid Vandebosch.

But Vandebosch had an impressive career of her own long before marrying one of NASCAR’s biggest stars.

From international modeling to raising their two children, here’s what to know about Gordon’s wife and their family.

Who Is Jeff Gordon’s Wife, Ingrid Vandebosch?

Ingrid Vandebosch is a Belgian former model and actress who married Gordon in November 2006.

Originally from the Limburg region of Belgium, Vandebosch began modeling at a young age and went on to establish an international career.

She won the Elite Look of the Year competition in 1990 and later appeared in major fashion publications, including Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire and Glamour.

Her modeling career also included an appearance in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit coverage alongside other well-known athletes’ wives.

Vandebosch pursued acting as well, appearing in the 2004 film “Taxi,” starring Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon.

Although she’s best known to NASCAR fans as Gordon’s wife, Vandebosch had already built a successful career in the fashion industry before the couple married.

When Did Jeff Gordon and Ingrid Vandebosch Get Married?

Gordon and Vandebosch married on Nov. 7, 2006, during a private ceremony in Mexico.

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in November 2026.

Their relationship has spanned some of the biggest moments of Gordon’s racing career, including his final years as a full-time Cup Series driver and his transition into a leadership role at Hendrick Motorsports.

Like many racing families, however, they’ve also navigated the challenges of NASCAR’s demanding travel schedule.

During a 2013 interview with E! News, Vandebosch spoke candidly about how becoming parents changed their lives.

“It got harder when we had children,” she said.

“One was hard and two is very challenging,” Vandebosch continued. “So now I don’t get to go to as many races that I would and stay on the track as I’ve wanted. It gets really tough not seeing him and him missing the children.”

Do Jeff Gordon and Ingrid Vandebosch Have Children?

Gordon and Vandebosch have two children together.

Their daughter, Ella Sofia Gordon, was born on June 20, 2007. Their son, Leo Benjamin Gordon, followed on Aug. 9, 2010.

Both children grew up around NASCAR, occasionally joining their parents at the racetrack during Gordon’s driving career.

Beyond modeling and family life, Vandebosch has also been involved in charitable efforts, including work connected to the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation, which supports children facing cancer.

Today, Gordon remains closely involved in NASCAR as vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, while Vandebosch and their children continue to be an important part of his life away from the sport.