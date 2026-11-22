Hendrick Motorsports has sparked strong fan reactions after confirming a major team shakeup involving William Byron and Alex Bowman ahead of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The move goes beyond a crew-chief change, with Rudy Fugle’s entire No. 24 operation set to move to Bowman’s No. 48 team. The decision leaves Byron with a new crew chief, crew members, cars and equipment after years of success with Fugle.

Fans have questioned why Hendrick would break up one of its most successful recent partnerships to strengthen Bowman’s team following a difficult 2026 season. The timing has also raised questions about the future of the No. 48, as Bowman is expected to leave full-time competition after 2027.

Hendrick Motorsports Makes Major Changes to Alex Bowman’s NASCAR Team

Hendrick Motorsports’ offseason plans turned out to be much bigger than initially expected. Rudy Fugle is leaving William Byron’s No. 24 team for Alex Bowman’s No. 48, taking the entire crew, cars and equipment with him.

Fugle and Byron spent six seasons together, building one of the strongest partnerships at Hendrick Motorsports. They recorded 16 victories, made multiple Championship 4 appearances and won the 2025 regular-season championship.

The pair also won back-to-back Daytona 500 races in 2024 and 2025, making the decision to separate them a major talking point among NASCAR fans.

Byron finished eighth in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series standings and won at Martinsville. Although his season was quieter than previous campaigns, he remained a competitive driver.

NASCAR Fans Question Hendrick’s Decision to Break Up Byron and Fugle

The decision to move Fugle and his entire operation to Bowman has drawn criticism from fans, particularly those who believe Hendrick Motorsports is putting Byron at a disadvantage.

One Byron supporter expressed frustration on Reddit, writing, “As a Byron fan, this is extremely upsetting. Don’t get me wrong, bowman is my number 2 but William is getting robbed.”

Bowman struggled during the 2026 NASCAR season, finishing 26th in the standings. He failed to lead a lap and missed multiple races because of vertigo.

The 2027 season will be Bowman’s final full-time year in the Cup Series, with Connor Zilisch widely expected to take over the No. 48 car in 2028. Blake Harris, Bowman’s former crew chief, is also leaving for Trackhouse Racing.

Hendrick has described the changes as a strategic decision to place its personnel where they can make the biggest impact. Fugle previously worked with Bowman, while Byron will now work with Adam Wall, who is moving up from Hendrick’s O’Reilly Series program.

William Byron Gets New Crew Chief as Other Hendrick Teams Stay Together

Adam Wall will lead Byron’s new No. 24 team in 2027 after working with Corey Day in the O’Reilly Series. Wall helped Day record four wins during the season.

Day described their separation as “bittersweet,” saying he believed their partnership could have continued successfully.

The changes have also brought attention to other Hendrick Motorsports driver-crew chief partnerships. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently addressed calls for Chase Elliott to change crew chiefs, making it clear that Elliott and Alan Gustafson want to continue working together.

“Chase and Alan want to work together. It’s their [expletive] choice,” Earnhardt said.

Elliott will remain with Gustafson in 2027, while Kyle Larson will continue working with Cliff Daniels.

Byron had reportedly expressed openness to a change late in the 2026 season. However, moving an entire team rather than simply changing crew chiefs has fueled criticism, with fans questioning whether Hendrick Motorsports has made the right decision heading into 2027.