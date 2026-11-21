Winning one NASCAR Cup Series championship can define a driver’s career. Winning three puts them in some extraordinary company. And winning seven? Only three drivers in the sport’s history have ever pulled that off.

With Kyle Larson adding another championship to his résumé in 2026, NASCAR’s all-time leaderboard has a familiar name moving up the ranks.

From the sport’s earliest champions to its modern-day stars, here’s a countdown of the drivers with the most Cup Series titles.

NASCAR’s Three-Time Cup Series Champions

T-5. Lee Petty: 3 Championships

1954, 1958, 1959

Before Richard Petty became “The King,” his father was building the family’s racing legacy. Lee Petty won three championships and 54 Cup races, including the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959.

T-5. David Pearson: 3 Championships

1966, 1968, 1969

David Pearson’s 105 career Cup victories rank second only to Richard Petty. The driver known as the “Silver Fox” won three championships despite running limited schedules during significant stretches of his career.

T-5. Cale Yarborough: 3 Championships

1976, 1977, 1978

Cale Yarborough became NASCAR’s first driver to win three consecutive Cup championships, establishing a standard that stood until Jimmie Johnson’s remarkable run decades later.

T-5. Darrell Waltrip: 3 Championships

1981, 1982, 1985

Darrell Waltrip was nearly unstoppable during the early 1980s. He collected three championships driving for Junior Johnson and finished his career with 84 Cup victories.

T-5. Tony Stewart: 3 Championships

2002, 2005, 2011

Tony Stewart won two championships with Joe Gibbs Racing before claiming his third as a driver-owner at Stewart-Haas Racing. His 2011 title came after a memorable battle with Carl Edwards.

T-5. Joey Logano: 3 Championships

2018, 2022, 2024

Joey Logano has built a reputation for performing when championships are at stake. The Team Penske driver captured three titles in seven seasons, joining some of NASCAR’s biggest names.

T-5. Kyle Larson: 3 Championships

2021, 2025, 2026

Kyle Larson is the newest member of NASCAR’s three-time championship club. His 2026 triumph at Homestead-Miami Speedway gave the Hendrick Motorsports star back-to-back titles and another significant career milestone.

The Four-Time Champion and NASCAR’s Seven-Time Legends

4. Jeff Gordon: 4 Championships

1995, 1997, 1998, 2001

Jeff Gordon helped bring NASCAR to a new audience during the 1990s. His four championships and 93 career victories made him one of the most successful drivers in Cup Series history.

T-1. Jimmie Johnson: 7 Championships

2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016

Jimmie Johnson accomplished something no other Cup driver has matched: five consecutive championships. His dominance from 2006 through 2010 helped him join NASCAR’s most exclusive club.

T-1. Dale Earnhardt: 7 Championships

1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994

Dale Earnhardt tied NASCAR’s championship record in 1994. Known as “The Intimidator,” Earnhardt combined relentless determination with an aggressive driving style that made him one of the sport’s defining figures.

T-1. Richard Petty: 7 Championships

1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979

Richard Petty was the first driver to reach seven Cup Series championships. “The King” also owns NASCAR’s seemingly untouchable record of 200 career Cup victories.

More than four decades after his final championship, Petty still shares the sport’s ultimate benchmark with Earnhardt and Johnson.