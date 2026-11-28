Six years ago, Kyle Larson was out of a NASCAR ride. Today, he’s a three-time Cup Series champion driving for an organization he once had little interest in joining.

In a recent appearance on the “SPEED with Harvick and Buxton” podcast, Larson reflected on his 2020 firing and revealed that, prior to losing his ride at Chip Ganassi Racing, he envisioned his NASCAR career playing out much differently.

In fact, Larson thought he would eventually become Kevin Harvick’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing.

His reservations about joining Hendrick Motorsports had nothing to do with the organization’s competitiveness, championship pedigree or resources. Instead, they stemmed from what Larson feared he would have to give up outside of NASCAR.

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Kyle Larson Never Expected to Drive for Hendrick Motorsports

Before Larson ever climbed behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet, he had reservations about Rick Hendrick’s stance on extracurricular racing.

Larson’s friendship with former Hendrick Motorsports driver Kasey Kahne gave him some insight into the organization’s restrictions on competing in other forms of motorsports.

“Like, so I mean before I lost my job in 2020, I never thought that I would race for Hendrick Motorsports because I didn’t really want to because I’d heard that, (well) not that I’d heard but I was close with [Kasey] and I could tell that they wouldn’t let anybody run dirt stuff and that was always important to me. So I thought I would actually end up being your teammate,” Larson told Harvick.

Larson had been racing on dirt long before NASCAR came calling. Even as he established himself at the Cup Series level, he continued to find room in his schedule for sprint car and midget races.

Then, in April 2020, Larson’s NASCAR career came to an abrupt halt.

Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson after he used a racial slur during a livestreamed iRacing event. NASCAR also suspended him indefinitely.

With his future in stock car racing uncertain, Larson spent much of the remainder of the year competing on dirt. He won 46 of the 97 dirt-track features he entered in 2020, including 12 victories in World of Outlaws competition.

NASCAR announced his reinstatement in October, clearing him to return to competition beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

By the end of October, Larson had secured a ride with the very organization he previously hadn’t envisioned joining.

Rick Hendrick Changed His Approach for Kyle Larson

One of the most consequential aspects of Larson’s move to Hendrick Motorsports was the team’s willingness to accommodate his dirt-racing commitments.

Hendrick had previously been concerned about the potential for injuries when his drivers competed outside of NASCAR. With Larson, however, the team owner came to appreciate how those additional opportunities could benefit his driver behind the wheel of a Cup Series car.

The results of their first season together were remarkable.

Larson won 10 Cup Series races, led 2,581 laps and captured his first NASCAR championship in 2021, all while maintaining an extensive racing schedule outside of his commitments to Hendrick Motorsports.

Five years later, the organization is actively helping Larson pursue those opportunities.

In August 2026, Larson finished sixth in the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway before making a last-minute trip to Iowa to compete in the Knoxville Nationals. Crew chief Cliff Daniels and Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews helped coordinate the travel arrangements.

Larson made it to Knoxville in time to win the 50-lap feature and secure his fourth Knoxville Nationals title.

He went on to capture his third Cup Series championship in November, joining a select group of drivers in NASCAR history.

Perhaps the most remarkable part of Larson’s admission is that, before 2020, he didn’t see himself fitting in at Hendrick Motorsports. Six years later, the partnership has produced three NASCAR championships without requiring Larson to walk away from the kind of racing that launched his career.