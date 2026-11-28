Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief James Small believes Cole Pearn left NASCAR at just the right time. Small, who replaced Pearn on the No. 19 pit box, said the engineering freedom crew chiefs once enjoyed was already shrinking when Pearn walked away.

Small made the comments on the Dinner With Racers podcast, as transcribed by EssentiallySports. He also gave a blunt look at what it takes to work in the NASCAR garage.

Small has led Chase Briscoe’s No. 19 Toyota since Briscoe joined JGR in 2025. Before that, he spent five seasons as Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief after taking over for Pearn in 2020.

James Small Says Cole Pearn Timed His Exit Well

Pearn stepped away after the 2019 season, two years before NASCAR retired the Gen 6 car.

“He pretty much got out at the perfect time. Yeah, he really did because, you know, even at the back end of Gen 6, they started restricting chassis development. Like, they froze the chassis, you know. We used to go through so many iterations, like throughout the year, it would be like 19A, B, C, D, E, F, G cars,” Small said.

Small said the strongest organizations of that era could log 700 to 800 hours in the wind tunnel. Today’s teams chase smaller gains through setup details and weight, and Small said he watches weight closely with Briscoe.

The Next Gen car arrived in 2022 with common parts from approved suppliers, a change NASCAR designed to control costs. NASCAR is also raising horsepower in 2027.

Pearn gave a different reason when he announced his departure in December 2019. He said he wanted to spend more time with his wife and children.

James Small Lays Out the Reality of a NASCAR Job

The Cup Series schedule runs from February into November, and teams travel to a different track nearly every weekend.

“We’re working and racing here. You come in when you want to come, and you come in when, you know, it’s done, or you feel it’s done. And if it’s not done and you’re not getting the work done, then you’re screwing up, and you’ve got to keep working at home,” Small said.

“Even if you don’t know everything about NASCAR, knowing that you have a very systematic way of thinking. You know, you think about the problem. How are you going to solve it? What are the things that affect it? What are the outcomes I’m expecting? And how do I, if that’s not what happens, how do I then go and think about it or reanalyze and work it out and on again? I feel like that style of thinking is what is successful because it allows you to have a better understanding of when things work and when they don’t,” Small said.

“I’ve had to hire people, and there’s certain people you can have a conversation with about racing and just general philosophy and their thought process. And for me, I can very quickly figure out, talking about them just randomly, on how they would go about certain things. And if they say the wrong thing there, that’s a red flag,” Small said.

James Small and Cole Pearn Share a Long History

Small is a Melbourne, Australia, native who worked as a race engineer in Supercars before moving to the United States in 2013. He was a lead engineer at Furniture Row Racing, on Erik Jones’ No. 77, when Pearn and Truex won the 2017 Cup Series championship.

Pearn and Truex won 24 Cup races together across five seasons, including seven at JGR in 2019. Small then took over the No. 19 and kept the job when Briscoe replaced the retired Truex.

Briscoe won three races and finished third in the standings in his first season with Small. He added three more wins in 2026 and finished sixth.

Pearn hasn’t fully left the sport. He has handled aerodynamic mapping work for JGR since 2021, and he returned as Truex’s crew chief for the 2025 Daytona 500 in Tricon Garage’s No. 56 Toyota.