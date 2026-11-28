AO Racing has signed NASCAR Cup Series driver Connor Zilisch for the 2027 Rolex 24 at Daytona, giving the young racer another opportunity to compete in one of endurance racing’s biggest events.

Zilisch will join the team’s No. 99 LMP2 entry as AO Racing prepares for the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also announced changes to its driver lineups for both LMP2 and GTD Pro after finishing fourth in each championship in 2026.

AO Racing will continue its two-car program for a fourth consecutive season, fielding Spike the Dragon in LMP2 and Rexy the T-Rex in GTD Pro. The team won the GTD Pro championship in 2024 before capturing the LMP2 title in 2025.

Connor Zilisch Joins AO Racing for Rolex 24

AO Racing will welcome Connor Zilisch to its No. 99 LMP2 car for the 2027 Rolex 24 at Daytona, marking the NASCAR driver’s fourth consecutive start in the endurance race. Zilisch returns to the LMP2 class for the first time since his 2024 debut with Era Motorsport, where he won the class. He will share the ORECA LMP2 07 with PJ Hyett, Dane Cameron and Sebastian Alvarez.

Alvarez will also take on a bigger role, replacing Jonny Edgar in the Michelin Endurance Cup lineup after Edgar joined Corvette Racing’s factory team. Hyett and Cameron will continue as AO Racing’s full-season pairing in 2027, anchoring the team’s LMP2 championship campaign.

“I’m super excited to join AO racing for the Rolex 24 this year. AO has always had success during my time racing in IMSA, and their brand is hard to miss, so I’m looking forward to being part of their LMP2 program at Daytona. Hopefully we can have a great two weeks for the ROAR and the 24 and get another watch!”

Zilisch finished second overall in the GTP class with Cadillac Whelen in 2026 after competing in GTD Pro with Trackhouse by TF Sport in 2025.

Cameron said he was happy to return to AO Racing and believed the team had improved after an inconsistent 2026 campaign.

“I am excited to be back with PJ and AO in 2027. We had a bit of an up-and-down 2026, but the whole team has been working very hard to ensure we are in a great position to fight for the championship again.”

AO Racing Reshuffles Rexy Lineup for 2027 IMSA Season

AO Racing has also revamped its No. 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R lineup for the 2027 GTD Pro season. Harry King will return for his second full season, while Alessio Picariello will step into a full-time role after previously competing in selected endurance races.

Morris Schuring will compete in the Rolex 24 and Twelve Hours of Sebring, while Ricardo Feller rounds out the No. 77’s four-driver lineup for Daytona.

King said he was pleased to return to IMSA and praised the team’s commitment and working environment.

Picariello said he was excited to secure a full-season IMSA drive, a long-awaited opportunity, and to reunite with King for the upcoming campaign.

“I’m really happy to be working alongside him again. I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Morris and Ricardo at Daytona, which I believe will make for a really strong lineup,” Picariello said.

Feller also sees the Rolex 24 as an opportunity to pursue his dream of winning the endurance race, saying he believes AO Racing and its drivers have the potential to fight for victory.

Porsche has given Schuring the opportunity to compete in GTD Pro in 2027, and he is eager to make the most of the promotion. He will also reunite with King and work alongside Picariello and Feller at Daytona, a lineup he believes can build on their existing chemistry.

AO Racing Targets IMSA Championships After Disappointing 2026

AO Racing finished fourth in both LMP2 and GTD Pro in 2026 and will attempt to return to championship contention next season. AO Racing captured the GTD Pro championship in 2024 before winning the LMP2 title the following season in 2025.

Hyett said the organization remains focused on winning championships while continuing to attract new fans to sports car racing.

“When we started AO Racing, we wanted to build a team that was every bit as serious about winning championships as it was about making people fall in love with sports car racing,” Hyett said.

He added that the team enters 2027 confident in its personnel and eager to keep improving.

The 2027 Rolex 24 at Daytona will open the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season in late January, with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 test scheduled earlier in the month. AO Racing will look to use its updated driver lineups to challenge for wins in both classes.