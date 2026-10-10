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Full Updated NASCAR Charlotte Schedule for Sunday, Oct. 11

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CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: The #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, driven by Kyle Larson(not pictured) is seen in the garage area prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2026 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Charlotte Motor Speedway has confirmed the revised Sunday schedule, which now includes the postponed O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.

All times Eastern.

TIME EVENT
8 a.m. Parking lots open
9 a.m. Fan Zone opens
11 a.m. Tim Dugger concert
Noon Grandstand gates and suites open
Noon Trackside Live and fan track access begin
1 p.m. Tyler Hubbard concert
2:35 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions
3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400
8 p.m. NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Blue Cross NC 300

The Bank of America 400 remains scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, while the Blue Cross NC 300 has been added to Sunday’s schedule at 8 p.m. ET following its postponement Saturday.

Both races are scheduled for Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval.

How to Watch Sunday’s NASCAR Doubleheader at Charlotte

The Cup Series’ Bank of America 400 will air on USA Network, with streaming coverage on HBO Max. Radio coverage will be available through PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Blue Cross NC 300 was originally scheduled for Saturday on The CW. Fans should check the network’s updated programming for confirmation of Sunday’s rescheduled broadcast.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has also announced updated seating arrangements for fans attending the doubleheader.

Sunday ticket holders will have priority reserved seating for the Cup Series race, with Saturday ticket holders permitted to occupy available seats.

Following the Cup race, Saturday ticket holders will receive priority reserved seating for the postponed O’Reilly Series event, while Sunday ticket holders may sit in available seats.

Saturday ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled race may qualify for a future NASCAR event credit under Speedway Motorsports’ Weather Guarantee.

After a Saturday washout, Sunday’s doubleheader gives NASCAR an opportunity to complete both races, provided the weather cooperates.

Fans should continue checking for updates throughout the day, as the schedule remains subject to change.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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Full Updated NASCAR Charlotte Schedule for Sunday, Oct. 11

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