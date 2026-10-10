When Is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Charlotte? Rain Forces Sunday Move

NASCAR’s Charlotte race weekend has taken another hit from the weather, and fans planning to watch Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race will have to wait.

Rain forced NASCAR to cancel Saturday’s on-track activities at Charlotte Motor Speedway, pushing the Blue Cross NC 300 to Sunday, Oct. 11.

The postponement adds another complication to a weekend already disrupted by the weather associated with Hurricane Isaias. With the Cup Series’ Bank of America 400 also scheduled for Sunday, NASCAR now faces the challenge of fitting two national series races into the same day.

For fans wondering when the O’Reilly Series will race, what time the green flag is scheduled and how to watch, here’s everything to know.

What Time Is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race on Sunday?

The postponed Blue Cross NC 300 is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET, following the NASCAR Cup Series’ Bank of America 400 at 3 p.m. ET.

The change creates a Sunday doubleheader at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with both races taking place on the traditional 1.5-mile oval.

Saturday’s schedule had already been moved earlier in an attempt to beat the approaching weather. O’Reilly Series practice and qualifying were scheduled for the morning, followed by Cup Series practice and qualifying.

However, the rain forced NASCAR to cancel those sessions, along with Saturday afternoon’s race.

With practice and qualifying canceled, starting lineups will be determined according to NASCAR’s rulebook.

Sunday’s revised schedule is:

3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400

8 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Blue Cross NC 300

Both start times remain subject to weather conditions.

How to Watch the Rescheduled NASCAR Race at Charlotte

The Blue Cross NC 300 was originally scheduled to air Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on The CW, with streaming coverage through ESPN Unlimited and radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The race has now been moved to Sunday night. Fans should check updated television listings for confirmation of the rescheduled broadcast arrangements.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has also outlined updated ticket arrangements for fans planning to attend.

Saturday ticket holders will receive priority reserved seating for Sunday’s O’Reilly Series race, while Sunday ticket holders may occupy available seats.

Fans holding Saturday tickets who cannot attend the rescheduled race may also qualify for a future event credit through Speedway Motorsports’ Weather Guarantee.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Cup Series race remains scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, with television coverage on USA Network and HBO Max.

The Bank of America 400 is the sixth race of NASCAR’s 10-race Chase, making Sunday’s event particularly important for drivers competing for the championship.

After a Saturday washout, NASCAR is hoping the weather will finally cooperate Sunday.

For now, fans should plan on an afternoon Cup Series race followed by an evening O’Reilly Series event, provided conditions allow both races to proceed.