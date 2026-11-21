NASCAR is increasing the horsepower in the Cup Series cars for a number of races for the 2027 season. The horsepower increase will begin at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend.

NASCAR’s plan is to increase the horsepower from 670 to 750 for all intermediate tracks starting with May’s Coca-Cola 600.

On short tracks, the sport intends on trying out an 800 horsepower package for the May 2027 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

If NASCAR is “good” with the adjustment after the All-Star Race, the industry plans to maintain the 800 horsepower package for all short tracks and road courses. That change will start with the Bristol night race in August 2027.

NASCAR Reveals Horsepower Change For 2027 Cup Season