Jeff Gordon has defended Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to keep Alan Gustafson as Chase Elliott’s crew chief for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The decision came as some Elliott fans called for changes to the No. 9 team after Hendrick announced other crew chief moves. Gordon praised Gustafson’s experience and his long-standing relationship with Elliott, saying the two remain a strong fit.

Gustafson has worked alongside Elliott since Elliott made his full-time Cup Series debut in 2016. The pair have won 23 races and the 2020 Cup championship together.

Although they won twice in 2026, the team fell short of its expectations during the Chase and at the end of the season. Gordon said Hendrick believes the team can improve without breaking up the partnership.

Jeff Gordon Explains Why Alan Gustafson Is Staying

Gordon discussed Elliott and Gustafson during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He said Hendrick considered the No. 9 team while evaluating its lineup but decided to keep the pairing together.

“We looked at also the 9 team and Alan and Chase. That’s Chase’s guy,” Gordon said. “Alan was my crew chief, and I loved working with him. I think he’s one of the best in the business. Been doing it for a long time. And those two guys are a great fit. And, you know, they are in a great place, and we’re excited for our entire lineup really for 2027.”

Gordon worked with Gustafson during the final years of his own NASCAR Cup Series career. He remains confident in the crew chief’s ability to lead Elliott’s team, despite criticism from fans who wanted Hendrick to make a change.

Hendrick Motorsports Crew Chief Changes for 2027

Hendrick Motorsports announced several crew chief changes earlier this week. Rudy Fugle is set to move from William Byron’s No. 24 team to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 team in 2027. Adam Wall, who previously led Corey Day’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program, will become Byron’s crew chief.

The organization will keep Kyle Larson with Cliff Daniels and Elliott with Gustafson. Those decisions drew criticism from some Elliott supporters who expected new leadership for the No. 9 team after its 2026 campaign.

Gustafson has served as Elliott’s crew chief since 2016, making their partnership one of the longest-running driver and crew chief relationships in NASCAR. They have recorded 23 Cup wins and a championship, including two victories during the 2026 season.

Jeff Gordon Explains Why Chase Elliott’s Team Can Handle the Criticism

Gordon said crew chiefs working with high-profile drivers must handle criticism and focus on their teams. He compared the pressure surrounding Elliott to what crew chiefs experienced while working with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Well, one, you have an impossible situation,” Gordon said. “Whether Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Earnhardt Jr., and now with Chase Elliott, you’ve got to have thick skin as a crew chief, and you’ve got to drown out the noise. It’s all about your working relationship. It’s all about your team. And listen, those guys have a bond. I mean, they’ve been together for a long time, and they have a tremendous amount of respect for one another.”

Gordon also pointed to the team’s recent success and said Hendrick wants the No. 9 group to continue improving.

“And I think Chase knows that Alan and that team are strong. When they’re clicking, they go, and just like they did this past year, they won two races. I know they would have liked to have had more in the Chase and a better end of the season. And let’s not forget, they’ve won 23 races together and a Championship.”

Hendrick remains confident that Elliott and Gustafson can build on their chemistry heading into 2027. Their next challenge will be turning that experience into more wins and a stronger postseason run.