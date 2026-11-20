Kevin Harvick has revealed details of NASCAR’s plan to make qualifying faster and more exciting at the 2027 Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

The former Cup Series champion discussed the changes during an episode of SPEED with Harvick and Buxton.

NASCAR plans to introduce a special qualifying package with more horsepower and a modified rear spoiler. Simulations suggest the changes could push single-car qualifying speeds beyond 200 mph at Daytona.

The new setup will differ from the package used during the race, allowing drivers to focus on outright speed. The qualifying session will also include a four-tire pit stop, adding another challenge for drivers and their crews ahead of the main event.

NASCAR Qualifying Package Targets 200 MPH Speeds at Daytona

Harvick explained that NASCAR will remove part of the rear spoiler and increase engine power for the qualifying session.

“Now, the unique part about this is they’re going to take the Lexan piece of the spoiler off,” Harvick said. “So, it should just have the base of the spoiler on the back of the car, and it’s going to have a little more horsepower.”

Removing the Lexan section will reduce rear downforce, while the additional horsepower should help drivers reach higher speeds. The changes will give teams a separate setup for NASCAR qualifying rather than forcing them to use the same configuration planned for the race.

According to simulations shared by NASCAR, the new qualifying package could produce speeds above 200 mph during single-car runs. Such speeds would mark a significant development for Daytona under the current Next Gen rules.

Harvick believes the experiment could also provide useful information for future superspeedway events.

“I think this is a great way to give us a little bit of insight as to what this might look like as we go to superspeedway races down the road, and a way to make qualifying more exciting,” he said.

NASCAR Qualifying Format Adds Mandatory Pit Stop

The 2027 Clash qualifying format will also test drivers and pit crews beyond their ability to produce fast lap times.

Drivers must complete one full green-flag lap before entering pit road for a mandatory four-tire stop with simulated fuel. NASCAR will time the entire process, starting with the green-flag lap and ending when the pit stop is complete.

Standard pit-road speed limits will remain in place. Drivers and teams who commit speeding violations or other infractions will receive time penalties.

The format introduces a team execution element into NASCAR qualifying. Pit crews must complete their stops quickly while drivers manage their laps and pit-road entry.

The changes will make the session different from a traditional single-car qualifying attempt, where the fastest lap usually determines the starting position.

2027 NASCAR Clash Returns to Daytona With 70-Lap Race

The 2027 NASCAR Clash will feature a 70-lap race on the Daytona oval. NASCAR has scheduled a competition caution on Lap 30, when teams must make a mandatory four-tire pit stop.

The return marks the first time the exhibition event will take place on Daytona’s oval since 2020. The Clash spent several years at short tracks before NASCAR decided to bring it back to the high-banked superspeedway.

Eligibility will include 2026 Cup Series pole winners and race winners, previous Daytona 500 winners, and Cup Series champions who competed full-time during the 2026 season. Dodge will also receive one provisional entry as the manufacturer prepares to return to NASCAR.

The qualifying changes form part of NASCAR’s effort to make superspeedway qualifying more exciting. The 2027 Clash will give officials an opportunity to study how additional horsepower and reduced downforce affect single-car speeds.

The information gathered at Daytona could help NASCAR evaluate future rules packages for superspeedway races, including events at Talladega. However, the sanctioning body has not confirmed whether the qualifying configuration will become part of regular-season competition.