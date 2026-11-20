NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs is preparing for an unexpected racing challenge outside the United States. The 24-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver will make his Australian V8 Supercars debut at the inaugural Australian Touring Car Classics at Sandown International Motor Raceway from December 4-6.

Gibbs accepted a personal invitation from Australian racer Jack Perkins to compete in a past-generation Holden VF Commodore built by Triple Eight and prepared by Eggleston Motorsport. The car will feature Monster Energy branding and his familiar No. 54.

The appearance will give Gibbs an opportunity to experience Australian touring car racing after years of driving the machines on iRacing. He will also join a field of competitors racing historic V8 Supercars during the three-day event.

Ty Gibbs Prepares for Australian V8 Supercars Debut at Sandown

Gibbs will compete in the Australian Touring Car Classics as part of the SHIFT Nation Sandown Summer Enduro. The event will also host the final round of the Australian Endurance Championship.

The Australian Touring Car Classics is a standalone category featuring previous-generation V8 Supercars, mainly from the 2000s through to around 2017. Drivers will compete in sprint races throughout the weekend before a 30-minute feature race on Sunday.

Gibbs will drive a Triple Eight-built Holden VF Commodore prepared by Eggleston Motorsport. His No. 54 car will carry Monster Energy branding, connecting his NASCAR identity with Australia’s touring car history.

His schedule includes three practice sessions on Friday, followed by qualifying and a race on Saturday. He will then compete in two races on Sunday.

The event is being organized by Jack Perkins alongside Ben and Rachael Eggleston of Eggleston Motorsport.

Gibbs explained his excitement about getting behind the wheel of an Australian V8 Supercar.

“This is such a cool opportunity. I’ve been really keen to race Aussie V8 Supercars, having been racing and driving them on iRacing for years now,” Gibbs said.

“Jack tells me the Sandown circuit is one of the best in Australia, his family has a lot of history there, and I’m really looking forward to the weekend and spending some time down under.”

Jack Perkins Explains Ty Gibbs’ Australian Racing Opportunity

Gibbs’ Australian V8 Supercars debut follows a friendship and working relationship with Perkins that developed through their racing activities.

Gibbs supported Perkins during his NASCAR O’Reilly Series appearances at Chicago and Portland in 2025 with Joe Gibbs Racing. Perkins later became an important part of Gibbs’ road and street course program during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Their partnership is expected to continue and expand in 2027.

Perkins welcomed the opportunity to bring Gibbs to Australia, highlighting the importance of having a current NASCAR race winner compete at Sandown.

“Having Ty Gibbs, current NASCAR driver and race winner, in an ex-Triple 8-built Aussie Commodore on the grid at Sandown is just an awesome opportunity for everyone,” Perkins said.

“We’ve become great mates, and for him to experience a Supercar at such an iconic track like Sandown will be special. It’s a great fit for the Australian Touring Car Classics.”

Ben and Rachael Eggleston also welcomed the addition of Gibbs and the historic Triple Eight-built Holden Commodore to their event.

Ty Gibbs Plans Winton Test Before Sandown V8 Supercars Debut

Before his Australian V8 Supercars debut, Gibbs is expected to arrive in Australia in late November. He will reportedly complete a familiarization test at Winton to prepare for the Sandown circuit.

The NASCAR driver has recorded two victories during his 2026 Cup Series campaign, including a breakthrough win at Bristol. His road and street course performances have also formed part of his development as a driver.

Driving an Australian V8 Supercar will present a different challenge from competing in NASCAR’s Next Gen cars. The Holden Commodore has different characteristics in chassis feel, braking and mechanical grip.

Gibbs’ appearance also continues the growing connection between NASCAR drivers and Australian touring car racing.

International live streaming details for the Australian Touring Car Classics are expected to be announced in the coming days. After the Sandown weekend, Gibbs plans to return to the United States for the annual Joe Gibbs Racing Christmas party.

His appearance will give Australian fans an opportunity to watch a NASCAR Cup Series race winner compete in historic touring car machinery at one of the country’s most established racing venues.