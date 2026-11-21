NASCAR will split both 2027 Bristol races into stages of 125, 125 and 250 laps, producing the longest single stage on the Cup Series schedule, according to the planned 2027 stage lengths released Friday by NASCAR and posted by Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass.

Road courses sit at the opposite extreme. Circuit of the Americas and Watkins Glen both open with 20-lap stages, Sonoma with 25 and Pocono with 30. Those are the planned lengths. NASCAR has rewritten them in-season before. See the full list of stage lengths for the 2027 NASCAR Cup season below.

2027 NASCAR Stage Lengths: Longest, Shortest and What Changed

The second Martinsville race opens at 130 laps, the longest first stage on the schedule, with a second break at lap 260 and the finish at lap 500. Dover follows at 120-250-400, and the second Darlington race at 115-230-367. The Coca-Cola 600 keeps four stages, ending at laps 100, 200, 300 and 400. North Wilkesboro and San Diego still await their numbers.

The biggest holdover is Talladega. NASCAR published 60-120-188 for both 2026 dates, then adjusted the Talladega stages in April to 98-143-188 and carried that format into October. The 2027 plan keeps it.

“Going into Talladega, we’re going to flip that,” NASCAR executive vice president John Probst said, as quoted by Racing News. Flip what? The old pattern of two short stages and a long finish. Now the longest segment comes first, and the last two run 45 laps each, short enough to finish without a fuel stop.

Cup Series senior managing director Brad Moran said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in October that NASCAR would review stage lengths for 2027, fuel mileage included. The Daytona 500 now breaks at laps 65 and 130, five and 10 laps later than the 60 and 120 used in 2017.

Ryan Blaney led the 2026 Cup field in stage points, finishing with 314, 12 more than champion Kyle Larson’s 302. Stage points go to the top 10 at the end of the first two stages, from 10 for first down to one for 10th, so drivers who run up front early collect them.

“I think stage points are going to be super important,” Blaney said four races into the season. Bristol’s 125-lap opener and the second Martinsville race’s 130-lap opener give a fast car more time to reach the front. A driver starting deep at Watkins Glen gets 20 laps to crack the top 10, and Talladega’s short closing stages remove the fuel-saving play that once paid off there.

NASCAR CUP SERIES — 2027 STAGE LENGTHS Stage laps shown as the lap on which each stage ends Track Stage Laps Track Length (mi) Clash 70 2.50 Daytona 65-130-200 2.50 Atlanta 60-160-260 1.54 COTA 20-45-95 3.426 Phoenix 60-185-312 1.00 Las Vegas 80-165-267 1.50 Darlington 90-185-293 1.366 Bristol 125-250-500 0.533 Martinsville 80-180-400 0.526 Talladega 98-143-188 2.66 Texas 80-165-267 1.50 Kansas 80-165-267 1.50 Dover 120-250-400 1.00 North Wilkesboro (All-Star) TBD 0.625 Charlotte 100-200-300-400 1.50 Nashville 90-185-300 1.33 Pocono 30-95-160 2.50 Michigan 45-120-200 2.00 Chicagoland 80-165-267 1.50 Iowa 70-210-350 0.875 Sonoma 25-55-110 1.99 Atlanta (second race) 60-160-260 1.54 Indianapolis 50-100-160 2.50 San Diego TBD 3.40 Bristol II 125-250-500 0.533 Gateway 45-140-240 1.25 Daytona II 35-95-160 2.50 Darlington II 115-230-367 1.366 Richmond 70-230-400 0.75 Watkins Glen 20-50-100 2.45 New Hampshire 70-185-301 1.058 Kansas II 80-165-267 1.50 Las Vegas II 80-165-267 1.50 Charlotte (second race) 80-165-267 1.50 Phoenix II 60-185-312 1.00 Talladega II 98-143-188 2.66 Martinsville II 130-260-500 0.526 Homestead 80-165-267 1.50 Final stage may be extended per NASCAR rule 8.5.7.3. Source: NASCAR.

History of NASCAR Stage Racing and Whether It Stays

Stage racing began with the 2017 season, when NASCAR carved most Cup races into three segments, the first ending near the 25% mark and the second near 50%. The Coca-Cola 600 got four. Scott Miller, then NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said the aim was more meaningful moments before the checkered flag, according to Jalopnik.

The breaks also hand TV networks four guaranteed windows to show commercials and tighten the field for restarts.

NASCAR leadership committed to the format quickly. Steve O’Donnell, then NASCAR’s executive vice president, said in June 2017 that stage racing was “definitely here to stay,” as quoted by Racer.

The revived Chase made stage points matter more in 2026. Larson clinched with a fourth-place stage finish in Stage 1 of the Homestead finale, his third Cup title, with most of the race still to run.

No indication exists that NASCAR plans to eliminate stages. Its 2027 changes adjust lengths only, and those lengths can still move.