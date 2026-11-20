Kaulig Racing wants to expand its Dodge return by adding a third car to the 2027 Daytona 500, but questions remain over who could drive the entry. Team CEO Chris Rice confirmed the plan after Dodge officially announced its return to the NASCAR Cup Series.

The manufacturer will initially partner with Kaulig Racing for a two-car effort featuring AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon. However, the team hopes to add another entry for NASCAR’s biggest race.

Tony Stewart and Brad Keselowski have emerged in discussions surrounding the potential ride.

While Stewart appears unavailable because of his NHRA commitments, Keselowski has attracted attention as a possible candidate. Rice, however, made it clear that Kaulig has not discussed the idea with the former Cup Series champion.

Kaulig Racing Wants a Third Car for the 2027 Daytona 500

Rice confirmed that Kaulig Racing wants to field a third Dodge entry at the 2027 Daytona 500. However, the team must first resolve some details with the manufacturer and team owner Matt Kaulig.

“So we do want to run a third car,” Rice said.

“We would love to run a third car at Daytona. There are some stipulations that we have to go through with Dodge and Matt to be able to make that work. We do want to run one.”

The proposed entry would give Dodge another car on the grid during its first NASCAR Cup Series appearance since 2012.

Kaulig Racing currently plans to run Allmendinger and Dillon in its two-car Cup Series program. Adding another entry for the Daytona 500 would increase the manufacturer’s presence during its highly anticipated return.

However, Rice did not confirm whether the team had secured the arrangements needed to field a third car.

Tony Stewart Ruled Out as Brad Keselowski Emerges in Daytona 500 Talks

The potential driver has become another major talking point. Jordan Bianchi discussed the possibility during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive.

Tony Stewart was among the names mentioned as a possible candidate. However, Bianchi quickly dismissed the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion because of his NHRA commitments.

“Tony’s got NHRA commitments that weekend, unfortunately, so it won’t be Tony Stewart,” Bianchi explained.

Attention then shifted to Brad Keselowski, who won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship with Team Penske. He also remains the last driver to win a Cup championship with Dodge.

Bianchi believes Keselowski would make sense for the potential Kaulig Racing entry.

“What does Kaulig Racing do for that car for the Daytona 500? You know, looking at the tea leaves, man, Brad (Keselowski) would make a lot of sense over there for a lot of reasons. If you want to get a star driver in your car and you want to make an impact, Brad would certainly check those boxes.”

Keselowski’s history with Dodge and experience in NASCAR make the suggestion notable. However, the discussion has not developed into a confirmed deal.

Chris Rice Addresses Brad Keselowski Daytona 500 Speculation

Despite the growing speculation, Rice said Kaulig Racing has not discussed driving the proposed third car with Keselowski.

The team CEO explained that the connection came from social media conversations and outside speculation, not direct negotiations.

“We have not, honestly; we have not talked about Brad Keselowski other than what we see on social media and what we see everywhere else,” Rice said.

“So we haven’t had that conversation, but we would love to run a third car, yes.”

Bianchi also indicated that discussions with Kaulig had not produced any confirmation of a Keselowski deal.

Dodge’s return will bring the manufacturer back into competition with Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series. Although Kaulig Racing’s initial plan involves two full-time entries, the team remains interested in expanding its lineup for the 2027 Daytona 500.

For now, the third car remains a possibility, not a confirmed entry. Stewart’s NHRA commitments rule him out, while Keselowski’s name remains in the speculation, with no reported negotiations.