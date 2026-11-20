Ryan Blaney has resurfaced on social media less than a week after a fall forced the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion to miss the annual NASCAR Awards.

And the Team Penske driver has had a particularly special reason to celebrate.

Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, celebrated their son Charley’s first birthday this week, sharing a series of family photos in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Two days later, Blaney appeared in another Instagram post in collaboration with one of his NASCAR sponsors, The Farmer’s Dog.

The posts offered fans a welcome glimpse of Blaney following his unexpected absence from NASCAR’s end-of-season celebration.

Ryan Blaney & Wife Gianna Celebrate Son’s First Birthday

Days after missing the NASCAR Awards, Blaney had a milestone of his own to celebrate away from the racetrack.

“Charley is ONE 🎂,” Tulio captioned the Instagram post.

The first photo in the carousel featured the family sitting together on a front porch surrounded by pumpkins and fall decorations. Blaney held a smiling, barefoot Charley on his lap while Tulio sat beside them. One of the family’s dogs also joined in on the photo.

Among those who reacted to the family photos were former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, and Mariel Swan.

The birthday marked a special moment in Blaney’s first NASCAR offseason as the father of a 1-year-old.

Ryan Blaney Appears in New Video With NASCAR Sponsor

Blaney made another appearance on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 19, this time in a video shared by The Farmer’s Dog.

Sporting his green-and-orange firesuit, the Team Penske driver participated in an episode of the brand’s “Dog Person Bingo” series, revealing where he stands on whether dogs should be allowed to sleep in bed with their owners.

Unsurprisingly for the longtime dog lover, Blaney is all for it.

Blaney was also joined during the shoot by Barry, an adoptable dog from Lake Norman Humane in North Carolina.

Neither Instagram post addressed Blaney’s fall or provided an update on his condition. It is also unclear when the promotional video was filmed.

Still, after an unexpected end to his NASCAR season away from the awards ceremony, Blaney’s return to social media was a welcome sight for fans.