For more than two decades, Chandra Janway has been by Jimmie Johnson’s side as he built one of the most decorated careers in NASCAR history.

From his record-tying seven NASCAR Cup Series championships to his transition from full-time stock car racing to team ownership, Janway has been part of nearly every major chapter of Johnson’s professional life.

But away from the racetrack, the Oklahoma native has built an impressive career of her own, spanning modeling, contemporary art and philanthropy. Together, the couple has also raised two daughters.

Here’s what to know about Jimmie Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.

1. Jimmie Johnson & Chandra Janway Were Introduced by Jeff Gordon

Johnson has a familiar face in the NASCAR garage to thank for introducing him to his future wife.

According to People, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon introduced Johnson and Janway in 2002, the same year Johnson began competing full-time in NASCAR’s premier series.

Johnson proposed the following year while the couple was vacationing in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

They exchanged vows on Dec. 11, 2004, in St. Barts before celebrating their honeymoon aboard Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick’s yacht.

The couple will celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary in December 2026.

2. Chandra Janway Is a Former Model

Born on July 16, 1978, Janway grew up in Oklahoma and attended the University of Oklahoma, where she earned a degree in business communications.

After college, Janway moved to New York City to pursue a modeling career. She was previously represented by Wilhelmina, one of the most recognizable agencies in the fashion industry.

Janway was already establishing a professional identity of her own when she met Johnson, who was just beginning his ascent through NASCAR’s ranks.

3. Jimmie Johnson & His Wife Share 2 Daughters

Johnson and Janway became parents for the first time on July 7, 2010, when they welcomed their daughter Genevieve, nicknamed Geni.

Their youngest daughter, Lydia Norriss, was born on Sept. 6, 2013.

Both girls grew up around NASCAR, joining their father for milestone celebrations and making appearances alongside their parents at the racetrack.

Johnson has also used social media over the years to celebrate his wife and their family.

“Happy Mother’s Day Chani! Thank you for giving our family 100 percent every day. We love you,” Johnson wrote in a May 2023 Instagram tribute.

4. Chandra Janway Founded Her Own Art Gallery

Janway’s professional interests extend well beyond her years in the modeling industry.

She founded SOCO Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in Charlotte, North Carolina, giving her a business venture entirely separate from her husband’s racing career.

While Johnson built his legacy in a city widely considered the heart of NASCAR country, Janway established her own presence in Charlotte’s arts community.

5. Jimmie Johnson & Chandra Janway Founded a Charity Together

In 2006, the same year Johnson won his first Cup Series championship, the couple established the Jimmie Johnson Foundation.

The nonprofit organization helps children, families and communities in need across the United States, with a particular emphasis on education.

Johnson and Janway have served as the foundation’s president and vice president, respectively.

By June 2023, the foundation had contributed more than $13 million to charitable causes, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and San Diego Habitat for Humanity.

For all the trophies Johnson has collected throughout his career, the foundation remains one of the most meaningful endeavors the couple has undertaken together.