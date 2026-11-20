Chase Elliott’s future at Hendrick Motorsports is already a talking point as NASCAR prepares for another busy Silly Season. The 2020 Cup Series champion has a contract that runs through the 2027 season, but he has yet to sign an extension.

Hendrick Motorsports is confident it will retain the No. 9 driver, though several details remain to be worked out. The situation comes as at least 16 NASCAR Cup Series drivers are reportedly approaching the final year of their contracts after 2027.

With potential openings at several major organizations, the next driver market could involve some important decisions. However, Elliott’s contract situation is among the biggest questions facing Hendrick as teams begin planning for 2028.

Chase Elliott Contract Talks Raise Questions at Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon addressed Chase Elliott’s contract situation in August. He made it clear that the organization wants the 2020 champion to remain with the team for the rest of his career.

“As far as we’re concerned at Hendrick, we want him to be one of those guys that drives at Hendrick forever,” Gordon said.

Gordon confirmed that both sides had held discussions but explained that several details still needed attention, including conversations with partners.

“We’ve had some conversations, but there are a lot of parts and pieces. From partners and discussions with Chase that will have to take place and need to get buttoned down. But we feel very confident.”

Gordon also described Elliott as a franchise driver whose contract discussions usually begin earlier than those of other competitors.

While Hendrick remains confident, Chase Elliott has yet to sign a new deal. His current agreement expires after the 2027 season, leaving the No. 9 Chevrolet seat technically open until both sides agree.

NASCAR Silly Season Could See Major Changes After 2027

The uncertainty surrounding Elliott is part of a much bigger driver market. Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic discussed the situation on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, pointing to approximately 16 Cup Series drivers who could enter the final year of their contracts after 2027.

“That sounds right,” Bianchi said when discussing the number of drivers approaching contract years.

He explained that nearly every major NASCAR organization could face a potential opening, although not every available seat will necessarily change hands.

Bianchi used Chase Elliott as an example, noting that most observers expect him to sign another agreement with Hendrick Motorsports.

He also highlighted Denny Hamlin’s situation at Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin has left the door open to returning, but retirement could force the organization to find another driver.

Trackhouse Racing also faces important decisions. Connor Zilisch is expected to leave the organization and join Hendrick Motorsports, where he will take over the No. 48 Chevrolet after Alex Bowman’s final season in 2027.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen also have contracts that expire after the 2027 campaign.

Bianchi explained that Trackhouse could have multiple seats to address, depending on how those negotiations develop. He also mentioned Spire Motorsports, 23XI Racing and RFK Racing as organizations that could face important decisions.

NASCAR Driver Market Warning Emerges Ahead of 2028

Despite the number of potential openings, Bianchi warned against expecting every contract situation to result in a driver change.

He noted that previous NASCAR Silly Season discussions had created expectations of major movement, but many anticipated changes never happened.

However, he pointed to John Hunter Nemechek’s unexpected departure from Legacy Motor Club as an example of how quickly circumstances can change.

Nemechek had reportedly been told that his option had been picked up and that he would return to the organization. However, the team later informed him that he would not be coming back.

“I got a contract. Yeah, well, sorry. So, just buckle up,” Bianchi said while describing the situation.

For Hendrick Motorsports, securing Chase Elliott’s future remains an important part of its long-term plans. The organization already has Kyle Larson and William Byron under long-term agreements, while Connor Zilisch is expected to replace Bowman in 2028.

A new agreement with Elliott would give Hendrick greater stability across its four-car Cup Series lineup.

Until the contract discussions conclude, however, Elliott’s future will remain a major talking point as NASCAR’s 2028 driver market takes shape.