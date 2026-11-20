The NASCAR Cup Series starting grid will feature three new full-time faces in 2027, and all three arrive with impressive résumés.

Jesse Love, Corey Heim and Austin Hill are set to make the biggest leap of their respective racing careers, graduating to full-time competition at NASCAR’s highest level.

Between them, there’s a national series championship, years of superspeedway dominance and even a pair of Cup Series victories.

Interestingly, despite all three embarking on their first full-time Cup Series campaigns, only Love is eligible to compete for 2027 Rookie of the Year honors. Heim and Hill have both exceeded the 12-race eligibility limit.

Here’s a closer look at the three drivers joining the Cup Series full time in 2027.

Jesse Love: No. 21 Ford, Wood Brothers Racing

At just 21 years old, Love has already collected more championship hardware than many drivers accumulate in an entire career.

The California native won consecutive ARCA Menards Series West championships in 2020 and 2021 before dominating the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season, winning 10 of 20 races en route to the title.

He joined Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity Series program in 2024, earned his first career national series victory at Talladega Superspeedway and went on to win the 2025 series championship.

Now, Love will replace Josh Berry behind the wheel of one of NASCAR’s most storied cars, the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.

Corey Heim: No. 67 Toyota, 23XI Racing

Few drivers have made a stronger case for a full-time Cup Series ride than Heim.

After establishing himself as one of the most formidable competitors in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Heim proved he could win at the sport’s highest level, too.

He collected two Cup Series victories during his limited 2026 schedule, an extraordinary accomplishment for a part-time driver.

Heim will now compete full time for the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing organization, with the opportunity to build on an already impressive introduction to Cup competition.

Austin Hill: No. 33 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

Hill has spent years building a reputation as one of the most dangerous superspeedway racers in NASCAR’s national series.

The Georgia native has enjoyed considerable success at Daytona International Speedway, Talladega and Atlanta, making him a particularly intriguing addition to the full-time Cup Series field.

Unlike Love, Hill won’t have to acclimate to an entirely new organization. He’ll remain within the Richard Childress Racing camp, taking over the No. 33 Chevrolet.

At 32, Hill brings considerably more experience than his fellow newcomers. His promotion represents the culmination of years spent working his way through NASCAR’s national ranks, finally earning the opportunity to compete full time on Sundays.