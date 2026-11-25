Racing brought the Busch family back to Las Vegas this past weekend, but this time, they were there as spectators.

Samantha Busch and her two children, Brexton and Lennix, attended the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, where they were treated to a memorable weekend by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

For the family, Las Vegas is more than a destination on the racing calendar. It’s where Kyle Busch grew up, where his love of motorsports took root and where one of NASCAR’s greatest careers began.

Now, just days before their first Thanksgiving without the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Samantha was back in her late husband’s hometown, creating new memories with their children.

Samantha Busch Shares Special Moments From Las Vegas Grand Prix

Judging by the photos Samantha shared on her Instagram, both children found plenty to love about Formula 1.

Brexton, who has been following in his father’s racing footsteps for years, received some special hospitality from Mercedes.

“Thank you so much @mercedesamgf1 for [the] hospitality. Brexton is soooo excited!” Samantha wrote.

The 11-year-old was also pictured sporting a Mercedes cap and enjoying an oversized piece of cotton candy featuring the F1 logo.

Meanwhile, four-year-old Lennix had a rather different set of priorities. Among the highlights of her weekend was meeting Hello Kitty and Kuromi.

“Also sooooo happy!” Samantha wrote alongside a photo.

The family squeezed in some holiday festivities, too. Samantha posed with Brexton and Lennix in front of an elaborate Christmas display, with all three smiling for the camera.

Las Vegas Holds Special Significance for the Busch Family

Few places are as closely tied to the Busch family’s racing history as Las Vegas.

Long before Kyle became NASCAR’s all-time national series wins leader, he was a young racer from Nevada with aspirations of competing at the sport’s highest level.

His older brother, Kurt Busch, also emerged from the Las Vegas racing scene before becoming a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Decades later, another generation of the Busch family is growing up around motorsports.

Brexton has already spent much of his childhood competing behind the wheel, while Lennix has become a familiar presence in the family’s race weekend photos.

Since Kyle’s death, Samantha has been candid about the difficulties of raising their children without him while keeping his memory alive.

This holiday season will bring its own challenges for the family. But for one weekend in the city where their father’s racing story began, Brexton and Lennix got to enjoy being kids at the racetrack.