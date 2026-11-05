NASCAR’s Championship Weekend Is Getting an Unexpected Grand Theft Auto VI Surprise

NASCAR fans heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend might want to look up.

With three national championships on the line, there will be plenty to watch on the racetrack. But one of the more unexpected attractions of championship weekend won’t be competing for a trophy. It will be floating above the speedway.

Goodyear is teaming up with Rockstar Games to bring a special Grand Theft Auto VI-themed blimp to Homestead-Miami Speedway, giving NASCAR’s season finale a crossover few fans probably saw coming.

And given the game’s connection to a fictionalized version of South Florida, the location couldn’t be more fitting.

Grand Theft Auto VI Takes Over NASCAR’s Championship Weekend

The special aircraft will feature a custom Grand Theft Auto VI livery inspired by Vice City, the fictional setting featured in the highly anticipated video game.

Rather than the familiar Goodyear branding fans are accustomed to seeing overhead at major sporting events, the blimp will sport a dramatically different look.

Promotional images show a predominantly black aircraft with bright pink Vice City lettering along its side, accompanied by Goodyear branding and yellow accents.

The announcement was shared Nov. 3 by NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck, who relayed Goodyear’s confirmation of the partnership.

“Fans at Homestead-Miami Speedway will see a unique Goodyear Blimp overhead during Championship Weekend, featuring a special Grand Theft Auto VI livery created in collaboration with Rockstar Games,” Goodyear said in its announcement.

The company described the collaboration as a fresh look for one of motorsports’ most recognizable sights.

It’s a particularly clever pairing for Homestead. Grand Theft Auto VI takes players back to Vice City, a fictional destination heavily influenced by Miami and its surrounding South Florida culture.

Now, that fictional world is getting a very real presence above one of NASCAR’s biggest events.

NASCAR Fans Will See the Special Blimp at Homestead

The timing also gives the collaboration a major stage.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will host all three of NASCAR’s national series championship races, beginning with the Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, Nov. 6.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will crown its champion Saturday, Nov. 7, before the Cup Series championship race closes the season Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

For fans attending the weekend’s events, the custom blimp will provide something different to photograph between the on-track action.

And for those watching from home, the distinctive Vice City design could be difficult to miss if the aircraft makes an appearance during television coverage.

NASCAR championship weekend already promises plenty of memorable moments. Thanks to Goodyear and Rockstar Games, one of them might happen hundreds of feet above the racetrack.