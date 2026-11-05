NASCAR Championship Weekend Gets Important Weather Update Ahead of Homestead Finale

NASCAR’s championship weekend is finally here, and with three national series titles on the line at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the last thing anyone wants is a weather delay.

Fortunately, the early forecast offers encouraging news for Sunday’s Cup Series championship race. There is some rain in the outlook for the weekend, but the latest projections suggest NASCAR could get through its biggest race of the season without a major interruption.

Temperatures, however, will be another story.

South Florida is expected to remain hot throughout the three-day championship weekend, with daytime highs approaching 90 degrees. That could make for demanding conditions inside the race cars, particularly during Sunday’s season finale.

Here’s what fans and teams can expect as NASCAR prepares to crown its 2026 champions.

NASCAR Weather Forecast for Homestead Championship Weekend

Friday, Nov. 6, brings the first championship race of the weekend, with the Craftsman Truck Series scheduled to take the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The forecast calls for a high of 88 degrees, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a slight chance of a rain shower. North-northeast winds are expected at 5 to 10 mph.

By Friday evening, conditions should improve, with mostly clear skies, a few passing clouds and temperatures eventually falling toward 70 degrees overnight.

Saturday’s outlook is similar. The high is expected to reach 88 degrees, with intervals of sunshine and clouds and another slight chance of a passing shower. Winds should remain light and variable.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship race is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET Saturday, meaning drivers could face considerable heat before temperatures begin to ease later in the evening. Saturday night’s forecast calls for occasional clouds and a low of 72 degrees.

Will Rain Affect Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race?

The most important forecast of the weekend belongs to Sunday, Nov. 8, when NASCAR will crown its Cup Series champion.

As of Thursday, the outlook is promising.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 87 degrees, with north-northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Unlike Friday and Saturday, the daily forecast does not specifically mention a chance of rain.

That’s welcome news with the Cup Series championship race scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

The heat could still play a role. With temperatures approaching the upper 80s, managing conditions inside the cockpit will be another consideration for drivers competing for the title.

For fans planning to attend, sunscreen, hydration and preparation for prolonged exposure to the sun will be important throughout the weekend.

Weather forecasts can change, particularly in South Florida, and even a brief shower could affect NASCAR’s on-track schedule. But with three championships to decide and the Cup Series season coming down to one final race, the current outlook gives teams and fans reason for optimism.