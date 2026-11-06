How to Watch NASCAR Race Today at Homestead-Miami Speedway: TV Schedule and Streaming

NASCAR Championship Weekend continues Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with the Craftsman Truck Series taking center stage as drivers compete for the 2026 championship.

The 1.5-mile South Florida track hosts championship races for all three national NASCAR series this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Friday’s schedule also features practice sessions for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series, along with Truck Series qualifying and the championship race.

Fans looking for how to watch NASCAR today will find the main event on FS1, with additional coverage available through streaming services and radio. Here is the complete NASCAR TV schedule, start times, and streaming information for Friday, November 6.

NASCAR Truck Series: TV Schedule, Start Time and Streaming

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race headlines Friday’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, with streaming available through FOX One. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

The 134-lap race covers 201 miles, with stage breaks scheduled for laps 30, 60 and 134.

Layne Riggs faces a 20-point deficit to championship leader Kaden Honeycutt heading into the Truck Series title race. A victory would put Honeycutt in a strong position to secure the championship, while Riggs needs a strong finish and help from Honeycutt’s result to close the gap.

Truck Series qualifying takes place at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS2. Thursday’s practice session saw Ty Majeski record the fastest lap.

Fans without cable can watch FS1 through live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, depending on their location and subscription.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: TV Schedule and Streaming

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has no race on Friday, but its championship weekend activities continue at Homestead.

Practice is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, with coverage available through ESPN Unlimited and supported apps.

The championship race takes place Saturday, November 7, at 5 p.m. ET on The CW. Fans can also follow the action through ESPN Unlimited, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The 200-lap race covers 300 miles and features five championship contenders. Justin Allgaier leads Jesse Love by 22 points, while Corey Day, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed also remain in contention.

Qualifying takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Viewers without traditional cable can watch on The CW app and live TV streaming services that carry the network in their markets.

NASCAR Cup Series: TV Schedule and Streaming

The NASCAR Cup Series won’t race Friday. However, drivers will practice as they prepare for Sunday’s championship showdown.

Cup Series practice is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Qualifying follows Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

NBC will carry the NASCAR Cup Series season finale live on Sunday, November 8, with coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET. Viewers can tune in an hour earlier, at 2 p.m. ET, for pre-race coverage. Those who prefer streaming can watch through Peacock, HBO Max or other live TV platforms carrying NBC.

The 267-lap event covers 400.5 miles and marks the final race of The Chase presented by Mobil 1.

Kyle Larson enters the weekend with a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell and a 70-point advantage over Denny Hamlin. Only those three drivers remain eligible for the Bill France Cup.

The ARCA Menards Series will not compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend after completing its 2026 season earlier in the year.

Friday’s NASCAR action centers on Truck Series qualifying and the championship race, with practice sessions providing additional track time for the O’Reilly and Cup Series. Fans should check NASCAR.com and their TV provider’s schedule for any changes before the sessions begin.