Kevin Harvick Fires Back at Son’s Racing Future Rumors

Kevin Harvick had quite the social media response to the rumors regarding his son Keelan Harvick’s racing future. This week, rumors have run rampant that Harvick’s son, 14, will be moving up to the ARCA Menards Series part-time for a Toyota team in 2027.

Harvick, nicknamed “Happy,” did not seem pleased by the speculation of his son’s racing future. Although he neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, the older Harvick seemingly shut down the talk about Keelan’s NASCAR future.

Kevin Harvick Gives Sarcastic Response to Son’s Racing Rumors

On a recent episode of the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast, Freddie Kraft, spotter for Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace, hinted at a potential next move for Keelan Harvick.

“I see Joe Gibbs Racing shutting down their ARCA program. I see a lot of people celebrating that. … I think they’re still going to see a Toyota ARCA team with maybe an up-and-coming driver’s son driving it — former driver’s son driving,” Kraft said.

While Kraft was initially vague regarding the matter, he ultimately came around to speculating that Keelan Harvick would potentially race part-time for a Toyota team in the ARCA Menards Series in the future.

“It’s not very hard to see Keelan Harvick got to be going somewhere, right? I would think,” Kraft said.

The older Harvick, 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 60-time Cup Series winner, did not seem thrilled by the “interesting news” about his son’s future. The soon-to-be NASCAR Hall of Famer noted that KHI (Kevin Harvick Incorporated) Racing, where Keelan races, still exists.

With the rumors swirling about his son’s racing future, Harvick gave a cheeky response on X.

“Apparently the rumor mill is working overtime. Interesting news… Especially since KHI Racing still exists. Always entertaining finding out Keelan’s plans before we do. I’ll keep checking social media for his schedule! 🏁,” he wrote.

It is safe to say the recent rumors about Keelan Harvick’s racing future are just that — rumors, based on Kevin’s response. However, there is still no denying that Keelan is on a fast trajectory to reach NASCAR’s highest ranks.

Keelan recently captured his first ASA STARS National Tour win in his second career start, becoming the youngest winner in the series. He has racked up multiple wins in Late Model competition, scoring seven Pro Late Model wins in 2025 alone.

What Kevin Harvick Has Been up to Since NASCAR Retirement

Along with helping his son grow as a race car driver, Kevin Harvick has had his hands in multiple projects since retiring from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season.

Harvick joined the NASCAR on FOX booth alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Joey and retired NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer ahead of the 2024 season.

Through FOX NASCAR productions, Harvick hosts “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour,” a weekly discussing the recent happenings in the sport.

Along with British commentator Will Buxton, Harvick hosts “SPEED with Harvick and Buxton,” essentially a relaunch of SPEED channel. It is a weekly YouTube show where Harvick and Buxton take a look at the latest events in all motorsports.