NASCAR Charlotte Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Bank of America 400. It marks the sixth race of the 2026 Chase and the first time the series will run on the Charlotte oval for the fall Chase race since 2017.

The top three championship contenders are the ones to watch to win on Sunday, according to the oddsmakers.

Points leader Kyle Larson and second place Denny Hamlin are the odds-on favorite to win at +450 each. Christopher Bell, who ranks third in the standings, is at +500 to win.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Betting Odds For Bank of America 400

Here are the betting odds for Sunday’s Bank of America 400, per DraftKings Sportsbooks.

Kyle Larson +450

Denny Hamlin +450

Christopher Bell +500

Chase Briscoe +550

Tyler Reddick +750

Ryan Blaney +1000

Ty Gibbs +1100

William Byron +1400

Joey Logano +1400

Chase Elliott +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Austin Cindric +1800

Carson Hocevar +2000

Corey Heim +3000

Ross Chastain +5000

Josh Berry +5000

Chris Buescher +5000

Brad Keselowski +5000

Ryan Preece +5500

Daniel Suarez +5500

Alex Bowman +6500

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

Erik Jones +15000

Michael McDowell +20000

Zane Smith +25000

Connor Zilisch +25000

Riley Herbst +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000

Austin Dillon +40000

AJ Allmendinger +40000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Austin Hill +50000

BJ McLeod +100000

Ty Dillon +100000

Gray Gaulding +100000

Cody Ware +100000

Why Larson, Hamlin, Bell Are Favored to Win Charlotte

Despite not winning during the regular season, Larson has been lights out in the Chase. Through five Chase races, the driver of the No. 5 has finished no worse than fifth and has captured wins at World Wide Technology Raceway and Kansas Speedway.

Larson is coming off a runner-up finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports star has one win at Charlotte back in 2021 and placed fifth in the Coca-Cola 600 earlier this season.

Hamlin is aiming to rebound after a 16th-place finish at Las Vegas last Sunday. The driver of the No. 11 won the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte and has finished top five in three of the last five races.

Bell, too, is a Coca-Cola 600 winner as he was victorious in the 2024 rain-shortened race. The driver of the No. 20 has finished eighth or better in four of his last five Charlotte starts.

Corey Heim Makes For Interesting Sleeper

Could it be Heim time this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway? At +3000 to win, the driver of the No. 67 makes for an interesting sleeper this weekend.

Heim has taken the Cup Series by storm through his part-time slate. The defending Craftsman Truck Series champion has two wins this season, coming at Naval Base Coronado and Indianapolis.

If anyone could upset the Chase field, Heim could be the one to do it.

Daniel Suarez Makes For Intriguing Longshot

While Daniel Suarez has finished 23rd or worse in four of the last five Charlotte races, the one exception was a win in this year’s rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600. It was Suarez’s third career victory and first with Spire Motorsports.

It might come on a technicality, but Suarez managed to fend off the field on two restarts to win at Charlotte last May prior to Mother Nature washing out the remainder of the race. At +5500 to win on Sunday, Suarez makes for an interesting longshot pick for Sunday’s race.