NASCAR Charlotte Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Bank of America 400. It marks the sixth race of the 2026 Chase and the first time the series will run on the Charlotte oval for the fall Chase race since 2017.
The top three championship contenders are the ones to watch to win on Sunday, according to the oddsmakers.
Points leader Kyle Larson and second place Denny Hamlin are the odds-on favorite to win at +450 each. Christopher Bell, who ranks third in the standings, is at +500 to win.
Full NASCAR Cup Series Betting Odds For Bank of America 400
Here are the betting odds for Sunday’s Bank of America 400, per DraftKings Sportsbooks.
Kyle Larson +450
Denny Hamlin +450
Christopher Bell +500
Chase Briscoe +550
Tyler Reddick +750
Ryan Blaney +1000
Ty Gibbs +1100
William Byron +1400
Joey Logano +1400
Chase Elliott +1800
Bubba Wallace +1800
Austin Cindric +1800
Carson Hocevar +2000
Corey Heim +3000
Ross Chastain +5000
Josh Berry +5000
Chris Buescher +5000
Brad Keselowski +5000
Ryan Preece +5500
Daniel Suarez +5500
Alex Bowman +6500
Shane Van Gisbergen +10000
Erik Jones +15000
Michael McDowell +20000
Zane Smith +25000
Connor Zilisch +25000
Riley Herbst +30000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000
Austin Dillon +40000
AJ Allmendinger +40000
Todd Gilliland +50000
Noah Gragson +50000
John Hunter Nemechek +50000
Cole Custer +50000
Austin Hill +50000
BJ McLeod +100000
Ty Dillon +100000
Gray Gaulding +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Why Larson, Hamlin, Bell Are Favored to Win Charlotte
Despite not winning during the regular season, Larson has been lights out in the Chase. Through five Chase races, the driver of the No. 5 has finished no worse than fifth and has captured wins at World Wide Technology Raceway and Kansas Speedway.
Larson is coming off a runner-up finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports star has one win at Charlotte back in 2021 and placed fifth in the Coca-Cola 600 earlier this season.
Hamlin is aiming to rebound after a 16th-place finish at Las Vegas last Sunday. The driver of the No. 11 won the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte and has finished top five in three of the last five races.
Bell, too, is a Coca-Cola 600 winner as he was victorious in the 2024 rain-shortened race. The driver of the No. 20 has finished eighth or better in four of his last five Charlotte starts.
Corey Heim Makes For Interesting Sleeper
Could it be Heim time this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway? At +3000 to win, the driver of the No. 67 makes for an interesting sleeper this weekend.
Heim has taken the Cup Series by storm through his part-time slate. The defending Craftsman Truck Series champion has two wins this season, coming at Naval Base Coronado and Indianapolis.
If anyone could upset the Chase field, Heim could be the one to do it.
Daniel Suarez Makes For Intriguing Longshot
While Daniel Suarez has finished 23rd or worse in four of the last five Charlotte races, the one exception was a win in this year’s rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600. It was Suarez’s third career victory and first with Spire Motorsports.
It might come on a technicality, but Suarez managed to fend off the field on two restarts to win at Charlotte last May prior to Mother Nature washing out the remainder of the race. At +5500 to win on Sunday, Suarez makes for an interesting longshot pick for Sunday’s race.
NASCAR Charlotte Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race