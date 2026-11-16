NASCAR’s Hendrick Team Announces Big William Byron, Alex Bowman Changes

Hendrick Motorsports moved Rudy Fugle to the No. 48 on Monday and tabbed Adam Wall to lead William Byron’s No. 24 team for 2027.

The crew chief changes give Alex Bowman, who will retire from full-time racing after 2027, a chief with two Daytona 500 wins and hand Wall his first full-time Cup job.

The opening came when Blake Harris, Bowman’s crew chief for four seasons, left Hendrick to lead Shane van Gisbergen’s No. 97 team at Trackhouse Racing. Hendrick’s announcement describes a review of all four Cup teams and cites no friction.

The new pairings give both teams “the opportunity to grow and compete for wins and championships,” said president and general manager Jeff Andrews. Chad Knaus, the vice president of competition, said the review weighs how well each driver and crew chief fit together and that these four combinations give Hendrick its best chance at a 17th Cup title.

Rudy Fugle and Adam Wall: Their Records and Reputations

Fugle, 42, won 16 Cup races with William Byron after joining Hendrick before the 2021 season, including the 2024 and 2025 Daytona 500s. The pair made three straight Championship 4 appearances from 2023 through 2025 and took the 2025 regular-season title.

Before Hendrick, Fugle built a Truck Series résumé at Kyle Busch Motorsports with 28 wins, two driver championships and five owner titles. He was the first outsider to lead the No. 24, reuniting with Byron after the two won seven Truck races together in 2016.

Wall, 37, started at Hendrick in 2011 as a part-timer in the chassis shop, where he swept floors and cut tubing. He later served as lead race engineer for Kyle Larson in 2021, when the No. 5 team won 10 races and the Cup championship.

After a year as a crew chief at JR Motorsports in 2024, Wall returned to lead Hendrick’s No. 17 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team. He has won four races with Corey Day this season, and Day and Wall were leading the O’Reilly title pursuit in late October. Hendrick will name a new crew chief for the No. 17 later.

Hendrick Motorsports’ 2026 Results and 2027 Outlook

Byron waited 35 races for his first win of 2026, then took the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Nov. 1. He finished eighth with 2,344 points, four places ahead of Chase Elliott.

Bowman’s year went the other direction. He missed four races with vertigo and, after 17 starts in July, had three top fives and four top 10s while sitting 29th in points. His best result came Sept. 13, when he finished second at Gateway behind Larson. Connor Zilisch, who signed with Hendrick for 2028, takes over the No. 48 after Bowman retires.

Hendrick had just two wins through 23 races, both by Chase Elliott, at Martinsville in March and Texas in May. Then Kyle Larson, winless through the 26-race regular season, won three Chase races and clinched his third Cup title Nov. 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the second in a row and the 16th for owner Rick Hendrick.

Hendrick endured “statistically probably one of our worst years,” Larson said, as quoted by RACER, and still finished with the championship.

The crew chief changes leave two pairings untouched.

“Larson-Daniels and Elliott-Gustafson remain paired together for 2027,” Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported. Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels won the 2025 title together and repeated in 2026. Elliott and Alan Gustafson won the 2020 championship. Those are the only current Hendrick pairings with a Cup title.

Two of Hendrick’s four teams enter 2027 with new crew chiefs. Bowman’s No. 48, which did not win in 2026, and Byron’s No. 24, which won once. Fugle has said he expects the No. 48 to win races, make the Chase and contend for a championship.