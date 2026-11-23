Kyle Larson could make an unexpected return to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2027 after Kasey Kahne announced plans to compete full-time with Spire Motorsports. Larson had previously ruled out more Truck Series races after making several starts last year.

However, Kahne’s return has changed his thinking. Larson now wants to race alongside the veteran driver, even if he only gets one opportunity next season.

The two have never been NASCAR teammates, despite sharing a similar racing background and connections to the No. 5 car. Larson said he plans to speak with Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson about the possibility of joining Kahne for a race.

His interest comes as Kahne prepares for his first full-time NASCAR season since 2018.

Kyle Larson Reacts to Kasey Kahne’s NASCAR Return

Larson described Kahne’s return as one of the biggest racing stories of the year. The announcement surprised him, particularly because Kahne had not competed full-time in NASCAR since 2018.

“Crazy. That was like the biggest news I think of the year. That was bigger news to me than Brad Keselowski and RFK split,” Larson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I was not expecting Kasey Kahne to go full-time in anything racing, but especially back in NASCAR in the Truck Series.”

Kahne won 18 Cup Series races during his career and earned a place among NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. He stepped away from full-time competition after the 2018 season because of health concerns but continued racing sprint cars.

Kahne also returned to NASCAR in 2025, competing in an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Rockingham Speedway. Spire Motorsports has now confirmed that he will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet full-time in the 2027 Truck Series season.

Kyle Larson Wants to Race With Kasey Kahne at Spire

Larson previously said he had no plans to return to the Truck Series after racing there last year. He enjoyed the experience but felt the trucks were too slow compared with the other cars he regularly drives.

Kahne’s return has changed that position, and Larson now hopes to get an opportunity to race for Spire Motorsports in 2027.

“It does. So I ran some truck races last year, and they’re fun, but they’re so slow. So I was like, okay, I’m done racing trucks. But now that Kasey’s back, I actually would love to. It’d be fun to,” Larson said.

“Hopefully, I don’t know what Spire’s opportunities are, if they have an open seat, but yeah, I would definitely like to run probably one next year and be a teammate with him. I think that’d be really cool. I’ll talk to Jeff Dickerson.”

Larson said he has spent plenty of time around Kahne through sprint car racing but has never shared a NASCAR team with him. Both drivers also have connections to the No. 5 car.

“Kasey’s just, he’s just fun, and he loves racing, as I said. And I’m not sure I’ve ever gotten to be a, I’ve been around him a lot, you know, but I’ve never gotten to be a teammate with him. We both came from the 5 car. So yeah, it’d be fun to be his teammate.”

Kyle Larson Credits Kahne Among His Biggest Racing Influences

Larson has previously named Kahne alongside Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart as drivers who influenced his career. All three have backgrounds in dirt racing, which helped shape Larson’s own racing path.

“Yeah, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, really the dirt guys. Kasey Kahne, guys who grew up racing with a similar background to me. So thankfully, I was able to race with all of them too before they retired.”

Larson added that his rookie season coincided with Gordon’s final year in NASCAR, while Stewart retired the following season. He still races alongside Kahne in sprint car competition.

Larson remains interested in a potential one-off Truck Series start rather than a full schedule. Kahne’s return has already given him a reason to reconsider his plans, but Spire’s available seats will determine whether the opportunity becomes reality.

Kahne is scheduled to begin his 2027 Truck Series campaign on February 19 at Daytona International Speedway. The deal currently covers one season, and Larson hopes he can join the veteran for at least one race.