NASCAR Cup Series Driver Addresses Explosive Hendrick Motorsports Rumors Fueled by Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Silly Season has sparked fresh speculation about Connor Zilisch’s future after Denny Hamlin’s comments raised questions about possible driver changes for 2027.

Rumors suggested that Zilisch could leave Trackhouse Racing early to join Hendrick Motorsports, with Alex Bowman and Brad Keselowski potentially involved in the reported chain of moves.

However, Zilisch has now addressed the speculation directly. On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Friday, the 20-year-old confirmed his plans remain unchanged.

He will continue racing for Trackhouse in 2027 before moving to Hendrick Motorsports in 2028. His response followed several days of discussion about Keselowski’s future and the possibility of early driver movements as NASCAR teams prepare their lineups for the next season.

NASCAR Silly Season Rumors Begin After Denny Hamlin’s Comments

The latest NASCAR Silly Season rumors started after Hamlin discussed Keselowski’s future on his Actions Detrimental podcast. Keselowski recently said he wants to compete in “tier one equipment,” prompting Hamlin to consider possible destinations for the former NASCAR Cup Series champion.

“I would say there’s certainly more to it, and I think he’s leaving enough Easter eggs that I have my own theory of where he’s going, but I think it would be inappropriate for me to say.”

He suggested Keselowski’s options could involve Chevrolet teams that have struggled to deliver strong results.

“He’s not going to Hendrick. He’s not going to Penske. He’s not going to Gibbs. What does that leave? I believe that there could be some cards that get shuffled. People move early to other places.”

Hamlin also adjusted his odds of Keselowski securing a full-time Cup Series ride from +250 to +140. However, he made it clear that his comments reflected speculation rather than confirmed information.

“I do not have an idea, and no one has told me sh*t, but that is what I feel.”

NASCAR Silly Season Speculation Links Connor Zilisch to Alex Bowman

Hamlin’s comments sparked more NASCAR Silly Season discussion on social media. One scenario suggested Bowman could leave Hendrick Motorsports before his expected departure, allowing Zilisch to take over the No. 48 Chevrolet in 2027 instead of 2028.

Under that scenario, Zilisch’s departure would open a spot at Trackhouse Racing for Keselowski.

However, Zilisch dismissed the claims when SiriusXM NASCAR Radio hosts asked whether his status with Trackhouse had changed for 2027.

“I’ve seen a lot of those rumors on social media and whatnot.”

“But, you know, my plans have stayed the same, and I’m signed to race for Trackhouse next year. And then I’ll be going to Hendrick in 2028. And I don’t see that changing.”

The rookie driver also made it clear he had no plans to leave Trackhouse early.

“I always laugh at the rumors on social media, but I don’t—there’s no validity to any of those. I’m excited for next year with Trackhouse and making progress. But, yeah, I won’t be leaving yet,” he said.

Connor Zilisch’s Hendrick Motorsports Move Remains Set for 2028

Zilisch’s comments match the previously announced plans for his NASCAR Cup Series career. In August, Hendrick Motorsports announced a multi-year agreement with the young driver, who will take over the No. 48 Ally-sponsored Chevrolet in 2028.

Bowman is expected to complete his final full-time season with Hendrick in 2027 before Zilisch takes his place.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks has also confirmed the team’s commitment to Zilisch through the end of the 2027 season.

Zilisch is currently competing in his rookie Cup Series season behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet. He and the Trackhouse team continue to improve their results as he gains experience at NASCAR’s highest level.

His latest comments put an end to speculation about an early move to Hendrick Motorsports, at least for now. While Hamlin’s remarks have raised questions about Keselowski’s future, Zilisch confirmed his plans remain unchanged.

As the 2026 NASCAR season nears its end, attention will turn to confirmed driver announcements and teams finalizing their 2027 lineups.