NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Left Reeling After Las Vegas Disaster That Changes Everything

Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Preece suffered major setbacks at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase tightened. Chase Briscoe won the South Point 400, while Kyle Larson recovered from early trouble to strengthen his position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

For the four drivers, however, the NASCAR Cup Series race brought costly results. Hamlin started from pole and led the opening 40 laps before a late Stage 1 spin hurt his day. Bell battled a power steering problem.

Wallace lost speed after his front tires began to fail, while Preece fell two laps down after a tire issue and late pit stop. With five races left, each driver now faces added pressure in the NASCAR Chase standings.

Denny Hamlin Loses Ground in NASCAR Cup Series Chase

Denny Hamlin entered the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a strong position. The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota started from pole and led the first 40 laps.

However, the team gave up track position for fresh right-side tires, and Hamlin struggled to regain the same pace.

Hamlin moved back to fourth before spinning a few laps before the end of Stage 1. His Toyota slid onto the apron and hit the splitter. The car never returned to its earlier balance. Hamlin also dealt with a brief fuel pressure issue and scored no stage points.

He finished 16th and now sits 40 points behind the NASCAR Chase lead. The result added another setback to his NASCAR Cup Series title hopes after starting the day with a chance to control the race.

Christopher Bell Hit by Power Steering Problem

Christopher Bell had built a useful points haul before trouble struck his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Bell scored nine points in Stage 1 and another eight in Stage 2 while several other NASCAR Cup Series contenders ran into trouble.

The advantage disappeared when Bell began losing power steering. His team worked to address the issue but could not restore the car. Bell finished 23rd and remained third in the NASCAR standings, but he now sits 55 points behind the Chase leader.

The NASCAR Cup Series result turned what had looked like a strong points day into another difficult afternoon for Bell.

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Preece Suffer Costly NASCAR Setbacks

Bubba Wallace also left Las Vegas with a result below what his 23XI Racing Toyota had shown during the race. The No. 23 was in position to challenge for the win after the final pit stops. With 29 laps left, Wallace made a move into Turn 1, but it didn’t produce the result he wanted.

Wallace later said the team paid a price for pushing early in the run. His front tires began to cord, forcing him to manage the car through the closing laps. He finished eighth, ending a strong NASCAR Cup Series opportunity without a win.

Ryan Preece suffered an even larger drop in the NASCAR Chase standings. A corded tire and a late pit stop left his No. 60 RFK Racing Ford off the lead lap. Preece finished two laps down in 28th, last among the Chase drivers, and dropped to the bottom of the playoff standings with five races remaining.

The Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series race therefore left Hamlin 40 points back, Bell 55 points behind, Wallace with an eighth-place finish, and Preece at the bottom of the NASCAR Chase standings.