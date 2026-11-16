NASCAR Driver Takes Surprising New Role as Mayor of Sun Peaks

NASCAR Truck Series driver Jason White has taken on a new challenge away from the racetrack after becoming the mayor of Sun Peaks, British Columbia. The 53-year-old Canadian driver was sworn into office on November 3, 2026, just one day after competing at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

White finished 13th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, moving up from 34th while avoiding several major crashes. His move into local politics marks a new chapter in a career that has included decades of motorsports competition and business experience.

White won the mayoral position by acclamation in October after becoming the only candidate to submit nomination papers. He replaces Rob O’Toole, who stepped down as mayor to return as a councillor.

NASCAR Driver Jason White Begins New Role as Sun Peaks Mayor

White has deep roots in Sun Peaks, having lived in the area for approximately 30 years. His connection to the mountain community began in the late 1970s when he visited as a skier. At the time, the resort was known as Tod Mountain.

He later worked as a ski-lift operator in the late 1980s before establishing business interests in the area. White owns Powder Ventures Excavations and serves as vice-president of the Sundance Hotel.

The new Sun Peaks council also includes Brian Gillespie, David Burnham and Elizabeth Wilkinson. They will serve a four-year term ending in 2030.

White believes his experience in NASCAR and business will help him handle the responsibilities of local government.

“The biggest thing is people skills and the media training,” he said. “Then business knowledge — how to deal with people, and I know politics are not business, but quite a bit of it can relate.”

White made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2018 and has competed part-time, mainly with Reaume Brothers Racing. He also has more than 100 starts in the NASCAR Canada Series.

NASCAR Truck Series Driver Jason White Outlines His Priorities as Mayor

Housing, infrastructure and public services are among White’s main priorities as he begins his mayoral term.

He wants to lobby the federal government to remove the foreign-buyers ban for Sun Peaks. He believes the resort community should receive an exemption similar to those granted to other British Columbia destinations, including Whistler and Big White.

“It’s one of my mandates to keep lobbying to get that taken away.”

The new mayor also identified wastewater capacity and electricity supply as important infrastructure concerns. Education and recreation are other areas he wants the council to address.

White has stressed the need for a permanent school facility and more opportunities for young people to participate in sports. He has also highlighted reopening the local health centre as a near-term goal.

These issues will form part of his work as Sun Peaks continues to develop as a resort community.

Jason White Remembers Former Mayor Al Raine After NASCAR Career Milestone

White has repeatedly credited former Sun Peaks mayor Al Raine as an important influence on his approach to leadership.

Raine became the community’s first mayor when Sun Peaks became a municipality in 2010. He died in late 2024 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

During his inauguration, White paid tribute to the former mayor, saying, “Al, I hope I’m ready, and I hope I do you proud.”

He also praised Raine’s work in developing ski-resort legislation in British Columbia and his understanding of how resort communities should work with provincial governments.

“Hopefully, now I can take this new task and what we say up here is, ‘Be like Al,’ because he did it right. If I can be half of what Al was, I’ll be a really good, successful mayor.”

Despite his new responsibilities, White has not announced plans to retire from NASCAR. He intends to continue competing part-time in the Truck Series while serving as mayor.

Friends have already started joking about his new position. White said some members of the Kamloops rugby club might begin calling him “their Worship.”

However, his main goal remains clear.

“I really want this place to prosper.”

White now faces the challenge of balancing municipal leadership with his racing commitments and business interests. His NASCAR career remains part of his life as he takes responsibility for the future of the community he has called home for decades.